Tony Mowbray has just hours to make these 2 Sunderland player decisions pre-Stoke City

Sunderland will be desperate to complete a domestic double over Stoke City this afternoon when Alex Neil makes his return to the Stadium of Light.

The Potters are a couple of wins away from maintaining their Championship status for another season after falling below expectations yet again this term.

The Black Cats put in a respectable performance but were beaten 2-1 at Coventry City last weekend with the Sky Blues creating the higher quality chances in the game.

Tony Mowbray’s men will be backed by a roaring home faithful this afternoon as they aim to haul themselves back into the play-off positions.

Here, we have taken a look at two decisions that Mowbray has just hours before the match to make…

Luke O’Nien or Edouard Michut

The Black Cats will probably have the lion’s share of possession in this fixture, of which may suit Michut more with his superior ball manipulation qualities to O’Nien’s.

The tough tackling O’Nien is seen more as a defender by Mowbray, but is also a viable option if he wishes to select a midfielder tasked with protecting the back four.

Michut was fairly ineffective against the Sky Blues last time out and with the physicality that Lewis Baker and Josh Laurent will bring in midfield for the Potters, there is a chance that he gets overpowered.

Alex Pritchard or Patrick Roberts

In terms of unlocking defences from a creative midfield role, Alex Pritchard is about the best that Sunderland have at their disposal.

The likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts are more dribblers and ball carriers who do not have the vision and ability to play a killer pass that Pritchard possesses.

That could be useful with Joe Gelhardt’s ability to run in behind, but Roberts and Clarke’s form over the last couple of months has made them difficult to take out of the side.

Given the possession that they are likely to have against Stoke, it may be worth dropping Roberts for Pritchard due to his ability to take possession in the half spaces to create shooting opportunities for team-mates with his range of passing.

Time will tell, but it feels like Pritchard would be one capable of stepping up to an occasion like today’s.