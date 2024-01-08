Highlights Sunderland's new head coach, Michael Beale, still has work to do to win over doubters after a 3-0 defeat to Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Beale is keen to recruit a striker in the January transfer window, with Kieffer Moore and Sam Gallagher both potential targets.

The pursuit of older strikers Moore and Gallagher marks a departure from Sunderland's previous policy of targeting young players, frustrating former manager Tony Mowbray.

A new era is underway at Sunderland following the appointment of Michael Beale as head coach.

Beale was named as the new Black Cats boss last month, replacing Tony Mowbray, who was surprisingly sacked despite the club sitting just outside the top six.

Many Sunderland supporters were unconvinced by Beale's appointment, and despite picking up seven points from his first four league games in charge, the 43-year-old still has plenty of work to do to win over the doubters after the 3-0 defeat at home to local rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

The Black Cats currently sit sixth in the Championship table, and they are back in action when they make the tough trip to face second-placed Ipswich Town at Portman Road on Saturday.

With the January transfer window now open for business, Beale will be keen to stamp his mark on the squad, and recruiting a striker seems likely to be a priority for the club over the coming weeks.

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Sunderland are leading the race for Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore.

Moore will be allowed to depart on loan, but the Cherries could sell him permanently, and while there are plenty of other clubs chasing his signature, the Black Cats "are in strongly and hope to clinch the deal quickly".

Should they fail to complete a deal for Moore, Sunderland could reportedly turn their attention to Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher, who is "available at the right price".

Both would be excellent additions for the Black Cats, but with Moore aged 31 and Gallagher aged 28, it would mark a significant departure from the club's policy of targeting young players, and former manager Mowbray will no doubt be furious to see the links with the pair.

Sunderland transfer reveal will be frustrating for Tony Mowbray

Having lost star striker Ross Stewart to Southampton this summer, Mowbray spoke repeatedly about the need for the club to bring in a prolific number nine.

Inexperienced forwards Luis Hemir Semedo, Eliezer Mayenda, Nazariy Rusyn and Mason Burstow arrived at the Stadium of Light this summer, and they were all unable to find the back of the net prior to Mowbray's sacking.

After Mowbray's final game in charge against Millwall last month, he admitted he was unsure if he would be allowed to bring in another striker in January.

"I do get asked of course, and sit in recruitment meetings but we haven’t had one yet about January," Mowbray told The Northern Echo.

"But I think the club will say to me ‘we have Mayenda, Rusyn, Hemir and Burstow on loan from Chelsea, so you have four strikers, what do you want another striker for’?"

He had also previously expressed his frustration at his lack of involvement in recruitment and the club's policy of signing young players, stating: "It’s not really my decision; the club wants to develop young players and for them to be given an opportunity."

Mowbray built an incredibly exciting and creative Sunderland side, but the lack of a clinical finisher up front proved detrimental, and the addition of a player such as Moore or Gallagher could have been a game changer for the 60-year-old.

The link with Gallagher will be even more disappointing for Mowbray as the pair worked together previously at Blackburn Rovers, with Gallagher thriving under his guidance.

It is the correct decision for the club to move for a proven goalscorer, but Mowbray will be angry to see his successor being provided with the backing that he desperately needed.

Mowbray seems set to be appointed as the new Birmingham City manager, but as he prepares to take over at St Andrew's, he will no doubt be bemused by his former club's change of strategy.