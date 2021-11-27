Tony Mowbray hands backing to returning Blackburn Rovers ace

Tony Mowbray has given his backing to Jan Paul van Hecke on his return from suspension.

Van Hecke is likely to deputise for Daniel Ayala who is struggling with an ankle issue. Ayala is not expected to be out for long and will certainly not be risked for the visit to Stoke City.

This has led to Mowbray praising his on loan defender van Hecke whose run of starts ended after receiving his red card in the 7-0 home defeat to Fulham.

He told the Lancashire Telegraph: “It’s hurt him that he’s missed three games because he came here to play and show everyone his qualities.

“I like van Hecke because he does have the same composure qualities as a Scotty Wharton and the warrior traits of a Lenihan, he wants to win every tackle and every header.”

Mowbray, a former centre half himself, added that he’s hoping that the aggression doesn’t leave van Hecke’s game after his red card: “I’m not sure I want to put that fire out in his belly, obviously it doesn’t help when he gets sent off.

“Ultimately he’s a player I really like and could really help because of the warrior-like qualities but also the ability to pick the right pass at the right time.

“It’s never bad when you’re a defender and you have some fire in your belly that you want to win every challenge.”

Blackburn currently sit just a point outside of the top six and a win over Stoke would see Rovers edge into the play-offs ahead of them.

The Verdict

Van Hecke has proved himself to be a good, competitive centre half at Championship level. It’s the Brighton loanee’s first taste of senior football and has so far handled himself well.

He adds depth in a position Rovers struggled with last season and his ball playing abilities have helped Mowbray’s side build attacks from the back.

The red card was certainly a minor setback, but as Mowbray rightly points out, van Hecke has the right personality to bounce back and respond with a positive performance against a good Stoke City side.

