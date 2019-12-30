Tony Mowbray gives worrying Blackburn fitness update as injuries mount

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed he does not expect defenders Derrick Williams and Ryan Nyambe to feature against Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day, while there are also doubts around midfield duo Lewis Holtby and Corry Evans.

It has been a difficult few days for Blackburn on the injury front, after it was confirmed that top scorer Bradley Dack is set to miss the rest of the season with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in a goalless draw with Wigan on the 23rd December.

Evans was also forced off after a knock during that game, while Nyambe limped out of the Boxing Day draw with Birmingham. Williams and Holtby meanwhile, have both been added to the injury list after failing to make the matchday squad for Rovers’ 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after that defeat to the Terriers about his side’s injury situation, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “They are generally fatigue injuries. Williams lasted two minutes in training on Saturday. He walked off from training and I’m not sure if he will be available (for Forest).

“Evans we’ll try him on the grass on Monday and see if he can make it. Nyambe, I don’t think he will make it.

“Dack is out, Holtby is again a fatigue injury. He’s come from another country and is finding it really tough. That’s just a muscle injury and we’ll see how long he’s out for.”

Following that defeat to Huddersfield, Blackburn have dropped to 13th in the Championship table, although they are still just three points adrift of the play-off places going into Wednesday’s clash at The City Ground.

The Verdict

This feels like a huge blow for Blackburn.

Watching them against Huddersfield on Sunday, it certainly felt like they could have done with the likes of Nyambe, Evans and Holtby on the field, as they struggled to really control the game or pose much of a threat to Huddersfield going forward.

Mowbray’s comment here therefore, may well have some of a Rovers persuasion worried about the prospect of a repeat performance against Forest, which may not end well given the quality they have shown this season.

It seems therefore, as though some of those who struggled to make an impact against the Terriers, may have to up their game considerably if Rovers are to take anything from the City Ground.