Tony Mowbray gives update on Bradley Dack’s situation at Blackburn

Bradley Dack has spent a substantial amount of time on the sidelines – but the player is on his way back and his boss has told the club’s official website that he hopes the player will be ‘up and ready’ by January.

The 27-year-old once looked like one of the most dangerous players in the entire EFL and was regularly bagging the goals for both Rovers and his previous club Gillingham.

However, he only managed seven starts last year and has yet to even feature in the league in the current campaign and this comes down to a series of serious injuries that the player has suffered.

He’s had to watch on for weeks on end as his team have battled away and he has been unable to make much contribution.

The good news though for fans of the club and the player himself is that he is now well on the road to recovery and is likely to be back in action for them soon.

He’ll have some work to do to get back into the first-team fold, with the club impressing in his absence. Right now, they are flying high in the Championship and are even dreaming of a potential play-off spot.

Dack’s boss Tony Mowbray though seems to be eager to get the player back into the thick of the action and told the club’s official website: “He’ll be building up his aerobic capacity with the sports scientists and he’s not far away from being ready. I think that it will be another three or four weeks that he is back in the group and taking part in some parts of the sessions.

“I would hope, particularly by January, that Bradley will be up and ready, training every day, bringing that energy and personality to training and having an impact on the second half of the season for us. Bradley will be worth his weight in gold for us and we’ll build him up gradually.”

Mowbray then may have a wealth of options available to him now but it appears as though the 27-year-old will still be in serious consideration for an instant return to the first-team upon him hitting full fitness again. If he can emulate the form he was in beforehand, then it would be a huge boost to Rovers’ chances of bagging a top six spot.

The Verdict

It’s been a real shame to see Bradley Dack have to sit out for so long, especially with the fact he was in such scintillating form beforehand. His side though have gone from strength-to-strength and he will be pleased to see that regardless.

If they can add Dack back into the mix, then it will be another weapon in their arsenal. With Ben Brereton-Diaz and the 27-year-old firing, it could be a promotion challenging campaign indeed for the club.