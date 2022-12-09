Tony Mowbray gives Sunderland fitness update

Sunderland take on West Bromwich Albion on Monday as they look to build some momentum in the league after the break for the World Cup.

The Black Cats played last weekend and beat Millwall with a strong performance, and if they can be consistent in the second part of the season they could achieve something really impressive.

Tony Mowbray spoke to the press ahead of the game with the Baggies, then, and had this to say on several players’ fitness levels, via the club website:

(Alex) Pritchard is not training. He came off with slightly tight abductor, I’m sure he will be fine.

“Luke O’Nien is not training but he was out there running so I’m sure he will be fine as well. He’s a warrior.

“Edouard Michut is the other one out there that is going to be training and should be ready early next week to train so fingers crossed we can keep him fit and selection will be a bit more of an issue for me. Try and pick the right team and win games.”

The Verdict

Let’s see how Sunderland get on on Monday against a West Brom side that has improved since Carlos Corberan.

It’s a good test for the Black Cats and Mowbray will hope his players can step up and meet the challenge.