Tony Mowbray gives his verdict after Blackburn Rovers lose to Reading

Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side travelled to Reading yesterday where they were beaten 1-0.

This a disappointing result for Blackburn who currently sit sixth in the league and consequently in the play-offs whilst Reading are five points clear of the relegation zone in 21st.

Furthermore, Blackburn had the majority of possession, 16 shots and five on target but were unable to score a goal themselves.

Reflecting on the defeat, manager Tony Mowbray told the club’s Official Media: “From total domination in the opening 20 minutes, the game swung on their substitution, bringing [John] Swift on, who made a huge difference for them.

“There wasn’t a tap in that was missed like there was for us, but they started having a few shots.

“We started much better in the second half and I felt the goal would come.

“It came from what I thought was a pretty poor clearance and it drops to their player and it goes into the top corner.

“They had some chances and I thought [Thomas] Kaminski did pretty well for us in goal, making some decent saves.”

Quiz: Can you identify each of these 24 ex-Blackburn Rovers players just by looking at 3 clues?

1 of 24 40 years old, 47 goals for the club and signed from Tromso Nuno Gomes Morten Gamst Pedersen David Dunn Thomas Kaminski

Blackburn have been in quite poor form this month having won one game, drawn one game and lost the other three. However, two of these losses were only by one goal showing that Blackburn aren’t way off.

However, if they want to still be at the play-offs at the end of the season, this is something they need to work on.

Mowbary confirmed this as he said: “We stand here again being left frustrated that we’ve not scored away from home. We need to find a way to win games.”

The Verdict:

Yesterday’s result was a disappointing one for Blackburn and you’d expect them to be doing better in those games when they too have something to play for.

Although they currently sit a play-off position at the moment, they are only two points clear of Middlesbrough below them and most teams around them have games in hand over them so they can’t count themselves as safe in the play-offs yet.

It could be their own inconsistency that comes to let Blackburn down this season. As their manager says, they need to make sure they know how to win games even in tricky circumstances where their opposition may be being overly defensive.

With seven games left until the season’s over, Blackburn will have to work hard during the international break to make sure when they return to action, they are able to get the results that guarantee them the place they want in the table.