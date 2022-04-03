Tony Mowbray offers strong opinion on key moment from Blackburn’s draw with Coventry

Blackburn travelled to Coventry yesterday for a game that finished 2-2, a result that did little to aid their Championship play-off hopes.

Despite Coventry initially going ahead in the 8th minute through a Harry Pickering own goal, Bradley Dack was able to even the scores out at the start of the second half. Blackburn then took the lead in the 82nd minute through Scott Wharton, as he headed home Joe Rothwell’s corner.

Six minutes were added on at the end of the game but Coventry equalised with virtually the last kick of the game which was in the 99th minute, when Viktor Gyokeres headed in a Fankaty Dabo cross at close range.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray was not happy following the late goal and felt his team were hard done by as he told the club’s Official Media: “It’s tough on the group, young players who don’t quite know how to manage a game, so today will be a great lesson for them.

“We shouldn’t have allowed that goal in the end. The referee wanted to play for another ten-and-a-half minutes.

“I’m struggling to think how six minutes got added on, let alone the ten minutes that we played on top of the 90.

“That would have been a massive, massive three points for us, yet it felt like it was stolen away from us at the end.”

The result leaves Blackburn now in sixth but only one point clear of Nottingham Forest in seventh and also surrounded by teams with a game in hand meaning Rovers will have to dig in deep to secure themselves a play-off spot, starting with a derby at home to Blackpool on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict:

To concede the equaliser in the manner they did yesterday must have been a very hard one to take for Blackburn and you can understand why Mowbray feels so disappointed about it.

However, the season is not over yet and Rovers still have a good chance of securing a play-off spot.

They host Blackpool next so will be hoping they can get a result there in order to spur them on and give them momentum for the final run of games.

It sounds as though the relationship between Mowbray and the dressing room is strong so there is no doubt the players will fight for their manager in every game until the end of the season.