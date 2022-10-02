Tony Mowbray gives Elliot Embleton verdict amid striker shortage at Sunderland

Due to injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, Sunderland are currently playing without a recognised striker in the squad.

The Black Cats are still scoring goals although some people are having to play out of their natural positions to contribute at the top end of the pitch and given they drew 0-0 with Preston yesterday, it suggests there is still some work to be done.

Tony Mowbray has opted to play Elliot Embleton up top and although he was unable to score yesterday, he did show he had the ability to get into some promising positions.

Furthermore, Mowbray is keen to give him his chance up top as he told the Sunderland Echo: “I watch Elliot in training and he shoots more than any other player at the football club.

“He shoots off both feet and he’s pretty accurate with both to be honest, I just feel like if we can play him beyond their midfield and we can get him half a yard.

“I want to give him that chance to do what he does in training today and obviously we’re looking for players who can get us those goals at the moment.

“I looked at his record last year and in terms of both goals and assists it was very good. I think he deserves an opportunity to show that he can contribute goals for us.

“He’s been given an opportunity to do that.”

Quiz: Did Sunderland win, draw or lose the last time they played at these 18 stadiums?

1 of 18 Selhurst Park? Win Draw Loss

The Verdict:

Of course Sunderland aren’t in the best position currently when it comes to strikers and although they couldn’t find the back of the net yesterday, they are capable of scoring without Stewart and Simms in the team.

Furthermore, if Embleton is showing he has the ability to contribute goals in training then it’s fair enough that Mowbray is giving him the chance to do this is games.

Giving he is playing out of position, it’ll likely take the player some time to adjust but if he can get a goal and find some form, he can no doubt help the club whilst they wait for their strikers to return from injury.