It is fair to say that the 2017/18 season proved to be one to remember for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

The previous campaign had ended with the Ewood Park club suffering relegation from the Championship to League One.

That after narrowly missing out on a great escape, following the appointment of Tony Mowbray to replace Owen Coyle as head coach in February 2017.

In doing so, Blackburn found themselves facing the prospect of playing in the third-tier of English football for the first time since 1980.

However, the club bounced back in excellent fashion under Mowbray. They secured an immediate automatic promotion back to the Championship with a second place finish, just two points behind title winners Wigan Athletic.

Indeed, the return of 96 points from that season is the highest in the Lancashire side's history to date.

Even so, it should be remembered that the League One promotion-winning campaign did not get off to a good start at all for Blackburn Rovers.

League One in difficult circumstances for Mowbray's side

Despite going into the 2017/18 campaign among the favourites for promotion from League One, things did not start at all well for the Ewood Park club.

A 2-1 defeat away at Southend United on the opening day of the campaign was followed by a 3-1 loss at home to Doncaster Rovers a week later, in which the side were booed off.

It was a start that left Blackburn in the relegation zone after two games of the season, with poor performances as much a concern as the results.

Of course, the club would rally and returned to the Championship in that same season, after a turnaround in form that saw them lose just four more league games all season.

However, it may be argued that some of the similarities to Rovers' pre-season preparations from that campaign should be causing something of a concern for the club this summer.

Blackburn may need tougher pre-season opponents

In the summer of 2018, ahead of Rovers' return to the Championship, not one but two Premier League clubs would play pre-season friendlies at Ewood Park.

Both Liverpool - who won 2-0 - and Everton - who were beaten 3-0 - would take on Mowbray's side as part of their preparations for the new campaign.

Speaking after his side's clash with Liverpool that summer, the then Blackburn boss explained that he felt the level of opposition the previous summer had left his side "undercooked", contributing to their slow start to that League One campaign.

Indeed, in the weeks immediately leading up to the start of the 2017/18 season, Blackburn had not played any friendlies against clubs playing in a higher division than them that season.

Since those games against Liverpool and Everton at Ewood in the summer of 2018, a so-called marquee friendly has become a permanent feature for the club.

In 2019, there was a trip to Ibrox to face Scottish giants Rangers, while 2020 saw a clash with then Premier League side Leicester City at The King Power Stadium.

Two Premier League sides, Everton and Leeds United, would face Blackburn in 2021, before 2022 brought a return to Glasgow for the club, this time to face Celtic.

Last summer, meanwhile, saw La Liga side Girona make the trip to Ewood Park. This season, though, things are rather different.

Results have been good for Blackburn - who now, of course, have John Eustace in charge of first-team affairs.

They began their round of friendlies with a 2-1 victory at League Two side Accrington Stanley earlier this month.

That was then followed by two 60-minute behind closed doors games against another fourth-tier outfit in Tranmere Rovers last weekend, with Eustace seeing his side win 3-0 and 5-3.

Looking ahead, though, there may be some concern about the rest of the schedule to come, when considering what Mowbray said all those years ago.

This weekend, as part of a training camp in Austria, Blackburn will face a Nuremburg side who play at the same level in Germany, as Eustace's men do in England.

That is then followed by games on consecutive days away at League Two club Morecambe and League One side Wigan the following week.

As things stand, they will then conclude their run of friendlies at the start of August, with a trip to Edgeley Park to take on newly-promoted League One outfit Stockport County.

Evidently, that means that for the first time since that stuttering start to the 2017/18 League One campaign, they are set to go into the season having not played higher level opposition in the weeks immediately before the start of the season.

Given how it may have contributed to a slow start back then, that surely has to be a concern for those of a Blackburn persuasion.

Blackburn need a good start to 2024/25

Rovers, of course, ended last season needing a win on the final day of the campaign to avoid relegation from the Championship back to League One by just three points.

They are therefore going to want to start this season in positive fashion, to ease any threat of a repeat of such a situation, especially when points picked up early in the campaign last time round proved so vital to keeping them up.

Indeed, with two newly promoted sides - Derby County and Oxford United - due to visit Ewood Park in their opening five games, there are games that may look like opportunities to get points on the board that they are going to want to take.

Of course, simply playing a friendly against a higher level opponent in pre-season is no guarantee of a strong start to the campaign once the competitive action begins.

But if a manager with as much experience and success at this level as Mowbray believes it can help a team, there is a good chance it may offer a side an extra edge in those opening games of the campaign.

Given Blackburn are yet to help themselves in the transfer window - with the club still yet to complete a single first-team signing this summer - those may be the sort of marginal gains they need to look for, as the start of the season draws ever closer.

With that in mind, it seems Mowbray's insight from six years ago, is something those in charge at Ewood Park ought to be paying attention to now, by looking to sort out a friendly against higher level opposition from somewhere, even though they have left little time to do so.

If they were to source one from somewhere though, it could seemingly give Eustace an extra advantage he needs as he looks to get Blackburn moving in the right direction this season.