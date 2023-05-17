Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is fighting to save his job at the Stadium of Light following the club's defeat in the Championship play-offs last night.

Mowbray's side headed to Kenilworth Road with a 2-1 advantage from their first leg victory over Luton, but this was overturned, with the Hatters winning 2-0 on the night, and therefore 3-2 on aggregate.

That result sends Luton to Wembley, and Sunderland back to the North East with no big day out to show for their efforts.

There could be further fallout now, though, with talkSPORT reporting this morning that there are ongoing doubts over Tony Mowbray's future at the club.

Who could replace Tony Mowbray at Sunderland?

Unfortunately for Mowbray, rumours over his exit have been persisting for quite a number of weeks now.

Francesco Farioli was the first name linked as a Mowbray replacement, and in talkSPORT's latest list of candidates, he also makes the cut..

Indeed, talkSPORT claim that the three names under consideration to replace the Black Cats boss are Matthias Jaissle, Francesco Farioli, and Gerhard Struber.

Jaissle, who is just 35-years-old, is currently boss at Red Bull Salzburg, with Farioli and Gerhard Struber both currently without a job.

34-year-old Farioli most recently coached at Alanyaspor in Turkey but departed earlier this year.

Meanwhile, it is just days since Struber, a former Barnsley boss, left his role at New York Red Bulls.

What has Tony Mowbray said about his future?

When the initial Francesco Farioli rumours surfaced, the Championship campaign was still ongoing.

This meant that the media were able to ask Mowbray about his future at the club.

At the time, the Sunderland boss was clear he was keen to remain at the Stadium of Light, but did stress that the decision was not down to him.

“As you would expect, I got 50 people sending me the same article,” Mowbray told the media, via Sunderland Echo.

"I'm not sure where it comes from. What I do know about professional clubs, and this could be highlighted by a Chelsea or a Tottenham at the moment, if clubs don't have succession plans, maybe they get ridiculed somewhere along the line.

“It didn't really unnerve me. I've been in football a long time and I sit here pretty relaxed about how I managed clubs and teams and what we can do. I haven't really had conversations about that situation but I was made aware of it by a lot of people who do go on social media.

“I don't know the answer, it's not my domain, but it hasn't unnerved me. I'm really energised, I really enjoy working with this team and players. That's why I'd like to finish the season strong and whatever the summer brings, if the club has other ideas, then that's their prerogative, that's fine."

Mowbray ended his comments on the matter by stating: “I would love to stay, but it's not my decision.”

It will certainly be interesting to see what decision Sunderland take in the coming weeks.