Highlights Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray remains hopeful that striker Ross Stewart will stay at the club beyond next summer despite interest from other teams.

Southampton was previously linked with a move for Stewart but have since cooled their interest. Other clubs, including Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Rangers, are also interested.

Stewart's decision on whether to sign a new contract with Sunderland is a difficult one.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has refused to give up in his quest to keep striker Ross Stewart at the Stadium of Light beyond next summer, speaking to the Mirror.

The Scotsman is currently out of action with an injury he sustained last season, with the forward failing to fully make his mark during the 2022/23 campaign because of two frustrating injury setbacks.

However, he was a real asset when he was on the pitch, recording 11 goals in 15 competitive appearances last term and adapting to the Championship extremely well.

This has been enough for quite a few sides to take an interest in the 27-year-old - but his current injury looks set to prevent the forward from making a move away from Wearside this summer.

Who has been linked with a move for Ross Stewart?

Southampton were previously believed to be in the race to secure the forward's signature.

And they probably have the funds to get a deal over the line for the player considering they have sold Mislav Orsic, with Tino Livramaneto also believed to be closing in on an exit from St Mary's.

They have since cooled their interest in Stewart - but other teams have also been linked with a move for him including Middlesbrough, Stoke City and Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

A move to all three sides could be attractive for the 27-year-old, with Boro in need of a Cameron Archer replacement and the forward working with Stoke boss Neil before.

A return to Scotland may be appealing as well, although the striker may feel as though he has unfinished business in England following an injury-affected past year.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Ross Stewart?

Although Mowbray conceded that Stewart may not be at the club beyond next summer - he also refused to rule out a potential stay for the 27-year-old who has thrived at the Stadium of Light.

The 59-year-old said: "Regardless of contractual situations, unless he gets sold in the next month and the phone is not ringing off the hook, I’m hoping that he can play for us and win some football matches.

"Then let’s see if he signs a new deal, because if he sees we are winning and he’s enjoying it, we’re scoring, the fans are signing his name, who’s to say a new contract isn’t somewhere down the line? That possibility is always there while he’s still here.

"It’s an amazing place to play football. We probably just need to make him feel valued and enjoying playing for a big club."

A return to the Premier League could be key to tying the player down to a long-term deal - but his future on Wearside will continue to be uncertain for as long as he's linked with a move away from his current club.

Should Ross Stewart sign a new contract at Sunderland?

It's such a tough decision for Stewart because he could have a lot of contract offers on the table next summer and some of these may even be from Premier League clubs if he can impress during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, he has sustained two severe injuries in the past year and this is one reason why he may benefit from putting pen to paper on a new deal, with the player then able to secure long-term financial stability.

The Black Cats would hold a lot of power over his future if he's tied down to a long-term deal though, so it may be worth the 27-year-old waiting until the end of the upcoming campaign to make a decision on his future.

If he has several offers on the table when he becomes a free agent next year, he can then pick an option that could allow him to play regularly whilst earning a lot of money.

Staying at the Stadium of Light wouldn't be the worst option for him though - because the Black Cats seem to be on the rise under a gifted manager.