Tony Mowbray facing Blackburn Rovers team dilemma ahead of Bristol City trip

Blackburn recovered from their humiliating 7-0 loss to Fulham by pulling off a 3-1 victory over Sheffield United – and, according to the club’s official website, boss Tony Mowbray now has a decision on his hands ahead of the next game.

With the side sitting just outside the play-off places – and with the club level on points with QPR above them – Rovers could consider themselves as serious contenders for a top six spot this year.

They looked superb in their last outing against the Blades and they’ve found goals on a regular basis too through Ben Brereton-Diaz despite Adam Armstrong having left.

The side have looked a tough match for many opponents this year so far and after drafting in a few new players for the last game, Tony Mowbray has spoken out about the changes he made – and it means that he may find it difficult to cram all of the players he wants in the starting eleven into the mix.

Speaking to the club’s official website, he said: “[Scott] Wharton was so calm and composed after what was a difficult start in the lead up to their goal. He brought a steadiness to our team, won his headers, blocked things, stood up and showed how well he can pass it.

“He’s [Jacob Davensport] such a nice kid, he’s been brought up brilliantly and he’s a good footballer who’s just been unfortunate with injuries in the past. He’s fit now and I felt the weekend was a game to just let him go.”

The last game was Scott Wharton’s first game of the season for Blackburn and he did make quite the impression in the side’s backline during that victory over the Blades. For Davenport, it was his seventh appearance but it was arguably his best in a Rovers’ shirt this campaign.

It means that Tony Mowbray will now have a big decision on his hands regarding whether to stick with the same team that sealed the three points in that fixture or whether he can warrant dropping the players that came in and impressed so much.

The Verdict

Both Scott Wharton and Jacob Davenport did look bright for Blackburn during their last game – and it shows the wealth of options that Tony Mowbray has available to him at the club. He is able to rotate the team and still bring in players who can contribute effectively.

It means that the boss will have a big selection choice to make for the next tie – but it’s certainly not a bad position to be in. After such a win though, he may decide to stick and not twist with his team choice.