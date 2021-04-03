Tony Mowbray faces these Blackburn Rovers dilemmas following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe

Blackburn Rovers endured yet another hugely disappointing afternoon on Friday, as they were beaten 1-0 by the Championship’s bottom club Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Fred Onyedinma’s close range header from a Joe Jacobson early in the second half was enough to secure all three points for the Chairboys, keeping their hopes of avoiding relegation from the Championship just about alive.

For Rovers however, that result means that they have won just one of their last 13 league games dating back to the start of February.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray has been left with plenty to think about following that hugely disappointing start to the season’s run-in, with just seven games of the campaign now left to play.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas that Mowbray has got to think about, in the wake of that defeat to Wycombe.

Where are the goals coming from?

Watching them on Friday at Adams Park, you wouldn’t have thought that Blackburn had thrashed Wycombe 5-0 at Ewood Park in the second game of this season.

Throughout the course of the 90 minutes, Blackburn rarely looked like finding the back of the Wycombe net, and they have now scored just 14 goals in their last 17 league games, and even the threat they had posed in games they had not won earlier in the season appears to have gone.

The return of top scorer Adam Armstrong from injury between now and the end of the season will therefore be hugely welcome for Rovers, but even he hasn’t looked as potent recently, and with speculation around his future refusing to go away ahead of the summer transfer window, this could be a problem that extends far beyond the current campaign.

How does he oversee a squad overhaul on current form?

If that interest in Armstrong does materialise into a transfer for the striker at the end of the season, then a replacement for the 24-year-old will be just one bullet point on a long list of business the club needs to get done in the summer.

With 11 players out of contract and five more on loan until the end of the season, not to mention Bradley Dack’s injury that is likely to keep him out until early 2022 at least, the number of players the club either need to secure new deals for, or replace, is well into double figures.

But given the club’s current form and position in the league, it is hard to see how they can really tempt players who might be able to push Blackburn back up towards the play-off places next season, meaning it could be a challenging season at Ewood Park, if they do not produce a strong final seven games of the season from somewhere.