Tony Mowbray faces these Blackburn Rovers dilemmas ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off v Coventry

Blackburn Rovers go into their clash with Coventry City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon, under all sorts of pressure.

Wednesday night’s 3-2 defeat at home to Watford means that Rovers have now lost their last five league games, the first time they have done so since they were relegated from the Premier League in 2012.

The Lancashire club will obviously be desperate to turn that around, and there will be plenty for manager Tony Mowbray to consider as he tries to figure out a way of doing that.

Here, we’ve taken a look at two dilemmas that the Rovers boss is facing, as he looks to secure all three points for his side this weekend.

How does he use Bradley Dack?

Since his return from a year out with injury on Boxing Day, Dack has struggled to make the impact that many of a Rovers persuasion would have been hoping for.

The attacking midfielder has scored just one goal since stepping back on to the pitch this season, in 12 appearances in all competitions, while also finding himself in a variety of positions, none of which he has been able to make his own.

A stint on the left wing against Watford in midweek proved particularly fruitless, meaning Mowbray may now have to try and find another position on the pitch to play Dack this Saturday, while accommodating those other key players he may feel he needs to use in order to make an impact against the Sky Blues.

Does he rush Darragh Lenihan back?

The last two games have seen Rovers forced to cope without Lenihan at centre back due to a rib injury, with young on-loan duo Jarrad Branthwaite and Taylor Harwood-Bellis making up their central defensive pairing.

Rovers have looked far from convincing at the back in that time, although they could welcome Lenihan back on Saturday, with the 26-year-old having received a pain-killing injection and come through a single training session this week.

Mowbray must now decide whether he wants to use Lenihan at the risk of rushing him back too soon in order to get the three points he so desperately needs, while also potentially frustrating the parent club of either Harwood-Bellis (Manchester City) or Branthwaite (Everton) by reducing the game time they will have hoped for from their respective loan spells.