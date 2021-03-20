Tony Mowbray faces these Blackburn Rovers decisions ahead of Norwich City at 3pm

Blackburn Rovers face a somewhat daunting task on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Carrow Road to face Championship league leaders Norwich City.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game the having won just one of their last 11 league matches, a run that means Rovers’ season is threatening to fizzle out with little more than a whimper.

Norwich meanwhile, are ten points clear at the top of the table, having won their last nine games on the bounce.

This therefore, is not going to be easy for Rovers, and here, we’ve taken a look at two big dilemmas Mowbray faces, as he looks to give his team the best possible chance of returning to Ewood Park with a seemingly unlikely three points.

How does he get his attackers scoring again?

Having looked so dangerous in front of goal earlier in the season, Rovers have found it worryingly difficult to find the net in recent weeks.

Mowbray’s side have now scored just 14 goals in 16 games in all competitions since the turn of the year, something which has cost given they have seven league games by a single goal in that time.

That is something Blackburn are therefore going to have rectify if they are going to end the season on any sort of positive note, and with Mowbray admitting after a midweek goalless draw with Bristol City that those struggles may be down to teams playing deeper against his side, they do need to find a way around that.

Another issue that Mowbray must consider with regards to his attacking options on Saturday comes with regards to Adam Armstrong – who managed 60 minutes on his return from injury in midweek – and the Rovers now must again decide whether to take a chance on his top scorer’s fitness so soon after that.

Does he risk Holtby?

Like Armstrong, another player who made his return from injury in that stalemate with Bristol City in midweek, was Lewis Holtby.

The return of the German certainly appeared to provide signs of an extra, welcome, creative spark that Rovers have been missing, and you feel that will only improve as the midfielder becomes even sharper with more match practice.

However, Mowbray must now decide whether to give him that again this weekend, with Rovers having been careful not to rush Holtby back too soon up until now, although the international break after this game could give them some scope to take a chance with that.

The absence of another central midfielder, the on-loan Tom Trybull, who is ineligible to face his parent club, may also force Mowbray’s hand somewhat here, with two others, Lewis Travis and Jacob Davenport, both out through injury.