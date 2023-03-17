Sunderland are interested in bringing Bradley Dack to the Stadium of Light on a free transfer this summer with the 29-year-old's deal at Blackburn Rovers set to expire, as per Football Insider.

We brought you the exclusive in early November that the Black Cats were interested in Dack but were waiting to learn Rovers' stance on his contract situation, with the club having an option to extend his deal by a further year.

Dack has made more Championship appearances this season than he has since 2018/19 and was a valued contributor at Ewood Park before picking up a hamstring injury.

Rovers do seem to be prioritising younger players in their recruitment at the moment, which would suggest that they would be content freeing up Dack's wages in the summer.

The versatile attacking midfielder would add some variety to the group at Tony Mowbray's disposal, and on a free Dack would represent value in the market.

The best period of Dack's career to date was spent at Blackburn under Mowbray, and therefore it is easy to understand why he may favour a move.

There is, of course, still a chance that Rovers are playing in the Premier League next season which would likely signal the end of the 29-year-old's spell in Lancashire.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see what kind of role Dack goes on to play in the latter stages of his career.

Given his record with injuries in recent years it would not be a surprise to see him hang up his boots before reaching 35, which would suggest that he may only have a couple of seasons left at second tier level.

The former Gillingham man could potentially go on to slot in as a more traditional central midfielder, and at a side like Sunderland who aim to maintain possession he could thrive in a deeper role.

Dack is not the chief creator that he once was, but it would be fascinating to see him fit into the current Black Cats squad.