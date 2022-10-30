Tony Mowbray explains reasoning behind Sunderland team selection v Luton Town

Due to injuries in the Sunderland attack this season, Tony Mowbray has been forced to use makeshift players in his side to try and compensate for Sunderland’s attack.

With Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both missing from the starting line-up, the boss has chosen a number of different options up front although it is left winger Jack Clarke who has had the most impact having scored four goals this season.

However, Mowbray opted to change that as his side travelled to Luton Town this weekend as he brought in Leon Dajaku up front with Clarke dropping to his natural position on the wing.

Discussing his team selection, the boss told the Chronicle: “I brought him [Dajaku] in because we needed legs to get them [Luton] off our backs, if that makes sense. They are a team that push you down, press you down, and with total respect to Patrick [Roberts], he can’t run in behind – there’s only really Jack that can do that if I put him through the middle.

“And I feel that I’m letting Jack down a bit by playing him through the middle because he’s an eight or a nine out of ten when he plays left wing, but maybe a six out of ten as a centre-forward, so let’s get our nine out of ten left winger back and play someone else through the middle and ask him to run in behind when the chances come. It’s not natural for him, he doesn’t really like playing with his back to goal.”

“I started him off on the right, to be honest, with Amad playing a bit deeper down the middle but then you could see how Amad wants to get the ball wide. He [Dajaku] did alright. I’ve told him what he needs to do – he needs to be a bit braver, fight more, use his head, and to stop looking for the challenges and the contact.”

The Verdict:

You can understand Mowbray’s reasoning behind this decision. Although Clarke has been the best player up front during the absence of the strikers to take him out of the winger role compromises the effectiveness of the team going forward.

Therefore, having Clarke putting in a top performance and contributing to the attack will no doubt provide more and also allow the player to continue developing his own game.

Ellis Simms came on as a substitution in the 70th minute which will no doubt be a massive boost for the team and mean Mowbray can start to allow players to fit into their own positions.