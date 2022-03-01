Tony Mowbray explains reason behind key Blackburn Rovers decision in QPR win

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has said he sided with experience when selecting midfielder Bradley Johnson on Saturday.

Johnson came into the midfield as Joe Rothwell’s injury replacement having made just 5 starts for Rovers this season, but Mowbray says his experience fighting at the top of the Championship was key to his decision.

“I’d have to say that his experience came through.” Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I played Johno rather than Buckley deeper because of his experience.

“He’s been around teams that have competed around the top end of the Championship and he knows what it takes in the run-in.

“He’s got a chance to impact our team as we move forward.” Mowbray added.

Assessing the 34-year-old’s performance, Mowbray heaped praise on Johnson as well as fellow midfielder Lewis Travers.

“I thought he did well, him and (Lewis) Travis against what was at times five midfielders, because they played without a striker and tried to overload us.” Mowbray explained to the Lancashire Telegraph.

“I thought those two were magnificent in winning the ball back, anticipating, playing forward on the transition and we could have scored a lot more goals.”

There was also a re-call for forward Tyrhys Dolan who had not started a game since November.

The 20-year-old impressed – leading the Rovers press against the QPR backline – just why Mowbray brought the youngster in.

“It was Dolan rather than Buckley because of the way QPR play, they build really slowly from the back with their three centre halves and Dolan is a one man pressing machine,” said Mowbray. ]

“His energy is unbelievable, how he can change pace and keep running and keep running.

“We felt the way they build so deep that we needed more energy at the top end of the pitch which is why Dolan started and Buckley sat on the bench.”

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray’s comments on his decision to go for Bradley Johnson and Thyrys Dolan are exactly why you need a squad and not just an eleven in the championship.

Throughout a 46-game-season, there will be injuries or certain tactical decisions you have to make along the way, which is when you look to your squad to come in and make an impact.

Going off of Mowbray’s comments, Johnson and Dolan certainly did that. However, I still would not expect them to start regularly.

They will have their part to play in Blackburn’s run in no doubt, but it will likely be as squad players rather than starters.