Tony Mowbray explains how Blackburn Rovers individual can benefit from Bradley Dack

Tony Mowbray believes that Bradley Dack’s return to full fitness will help develop John Buckley’s game.

🗣️ TM: "He still has to break into the six-yard box more, he has to sacrifice himself more. Sometimes young players don't understand that you have to make runs to drag defenders away from others. Dack will show him how to do that."#Rovers 🔵⚪️ — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) March 10, 2022

The 22-year-old has emerged as an important player for Rovers this season, featuring regularly as the side push for promotion and impressing with his technical ability.

However, despite his qualities, Buckley has only managed one league goal so far, whereas Dack had hit double figures in his full two season with the club and was on course for another prolific campaign before his first serious knee injury.

Another setback means Dack has barely played over the past two-and-a-half years, but he is back now and could be involved during the run-in.

And, speaking to the club’s media, Mowbray explained how working with Dack on a daily basis will help Buckley improve when it comes to arriving in the box and adding more goals to his game.

“He still has to break into the six-yard box more, he has to sacrifice himself more. Sometimes young players don’t understand that you have to make runs to drag defenders away from others. Dack will show him how to do that.”

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

You can’t underestimate how working alongside a player like Dack every day will be able to help Buckley, even if it’s only with little things.

Mowbray clearly hopes Dack can be a positive influence on the youngster and if Buckley does pick up a few tips from the 28-year-old and starts to add more goals to his game then it will take him to another level.

Ultimately, having Dack back is going to have a major impact on Rovers and it will be interesting to see the role he will play during the run-in.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.