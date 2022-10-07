Tony Mowbray explains continued absence of Sunderland player despite key injuries

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has explained that he feels young Black Cats striker Max Thompson is still too raw for Championship football.

With Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms both currently injured, and depth in forward areas outside of those two virtually non existent, many see Thompson as a potential option Mowbray could use to fill the void left by the aforementioned names.

However, instead, the likes of Alex Pritchard, Leon Dajaku and Amad Diallo have been looked at and experimented with in the forward positions.

Offering an insight into the reason for continuing to ‘ignore’ the 20-year-old who has five in five in the Premier League 2 for Sunderland’s youth side this season, Mowbray said he feels he is still not ready for Championship football.

“He has trained with us on a few occasions, I’m just a bit wary of the critical nature of the position and exposing a player to it,” explained Mowbray, via ChronicleLive.

“I know that he has played in the Premier League with Burnley but right now does look a little bit young and raw to me.

“The Championship can be quite a brutal division and I wouldn’t want to put him into the team at the wrong time, I’d rather put him into a team that is flourishing and scoring, and a time when I know all about the team and so I’m not gambling on putting someone in who I don’t know enough about.

“He’s done well in the training but I’m a strong believer that the position is about movement and understanding where the space on the pitch is.”

Expanding further, Mowbray pointed to Thompson’s movement as one area that needed developing before being unleashed in the second tier.

“I believe strikers are all about positional play, knowing where to go on the pitch and knowing the capabilities of players on the ball and what type of pass they are going to play. When I watch him in training, I think he needs to learn these things, he’s almost a bit too honest at the moment in his movements.” the Black Cats boss continued.

“The great strikers find space in the box and young players need to learn that, and that’s where Max is at the moment. We’ve been looking at Amad and Leon as the striking options at the moment, with Max we’ll see how we go.

“I don’t think in my mind there’s a need at this moment, but of course that could change further down the line if we’re still struggling [to score].

“Let’s just see how we go, I’m just really wary of almost selfishly chucking a young player in, he’s got a full career ahead of him, 18/20 years potentially. He has time.”

Sunderland next face Swansea City in Championship action this weekend.

Kick off at the Swansea.com Stadium is set for 3PM UK time on Saturday afternoon.

The Verdict

Tony Mowbray’s reasoning here appears to make complete sense.

Whilst they are without Simms and Stewart, the likes of Pritchard and Diallo have filled the void in recent weeks, so it isn’t like the club have nobody to turn to.

The temptation to chuck Thompson in must be there, but, Mowbray is an experienced manager and has seen enough in football to know when a player is ready for the Championship.

For now, we have to take his word and trust his experience on that one, but if Thompson continues to bang them in for the club’s youth sides, and the Black Cats continue to struggle to score themselves, the calls for him to be chucked in and given a chance are only going to grow and get louder.