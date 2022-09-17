Tony Mowbray explains absence of Sunderland man and potential return date

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that centre back Bailey Wright is not injured, and should return to action for the Black Cats after the international break.

Wright has found himself playing something of a bit part role for Sunderland this season, with the Australian yet to start a Championship game during the current campaign.

He has however, come of the bench five times in the league, and his side’s 3-0 win at Reading on Tuesday night was the first time he has not featured in a matchday squad since the season began.

Did these 20 Sunderland moments actually happen or not?

1 of 20 Teemu Tainio signed from Tottenham Hotspur Real Fake

Now it seems that while his absence is not fitness related, it will keep him out of his side’s trip to Watford on Saturday, although he should be back in action after next week’s international break.

Providing an update on Wright’s situation ahead of that clash with the Hornets, Mowbray told The Sunderland Echo: “He’s not got an injury, it’s just a situation at home.

“We’ve allowed him to stay in the North East and it’ll be resolved very quickly over the next few days I’m sure. He won’t be available for the Watford game but he’ll be back after the international break.”

Wright could well be back playing even before playing, having also been called up for Australia for their friendly double header with New Zealand next week.

The Verdict

This update on Wright is likely to be something of a relief for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

While the centre back is yet to start in the Championship for the Black Cats this season, his experience is still an important presence for the club.

Indeed, that depth in the centre of defence is something thet undoubtedly need, given the fact they do often play with a three at the back.

Even so, it is right to ensure that personal situations do take priority for the sake of everyone involved, meaning you feel giving Wright the time to get this sorted is the appropriate decision for the club to make.