Tony Mowbray drops Sunderland selection hint regarding exciting youngsters

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has revealed that exciting youngsters such as Edouard Michut, Jewison Bennette and Abdoullah Ba are on the verge of being ready to start Championship matches – potentially before the break for the FIFA World Cup.

The Black Cats have three more fixtures remaining before the Championship stops for four weeks, with the first of those coming up on Wednesday night with a trip to West Yorkshire to face Huddersfield Town.

And despite the Wearsiders bringing in a whole host of fresh faces over the summer, Mowbray has so far tended to stick with the majority of the squad from the start of matches that were at the club in League One last season.

Sunderland’s new recruitment drive of young players saw them sign French duo Edouard Michut and Abdoullah Ba from PSG and Le Havre respectively, as well as exciting Costa Rica international winger Jewison Bennette.

Whilst the trio have 17 appearances between them since their acquisitions, but all have been off the bench as Mowbray looks to ease the potential future of the club in gradually.

With the Terriers, Cardiff and Birmingham City all coming up before the second tier stops for a month though, Mowbray believes now is the time that all three could be ready for further action.

“We’re going to have options around the corner,” Mowbray said when speaking about potential starts for the trio, per the Sunderland Echo. “Football is always a balance of what type of player you have. Elliot Embleton has played a lot of football for us. “We have to try and manage the group. It feels like we have two spare players every game. We are trying to filter the young lads in. “You have to be mindful to rotate but not weaken the team too much with the young lads. Michut came on against Luton and did well. “We want to get him in the team because he is such a wonderful player but he hasn’t played too much and he is still getting up to speed. “The good thing for me is that these lads are all just about around to start. The next stage is for them to start a game.” The Verdict The future of Sunderland could be about to finally start games, and that is good news for the club who have invested money into them. Sunderland’s scouting network has seen them sign different kinds of players this summer, which promotion back to the Championship has allowed them to do. All three in Bennette, Ba and Michut have excited in many ways in their outings off the bench, but their impact from the start of a match could be a lot different – whether that is positively or negatively. And with the Black Cats only picking up one win in their last eight matches, perhaps Mowbray has found the perfect opportunity just before the month-long break to experiment and see how his team could look like for the rest of the season from December onwards.