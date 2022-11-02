Tony Mowbray drops Sunderland selection hint regarding exciting youngsters

“The good thing for me is that these lads are all just about around to start. The next stage is for them to start a game.”
The Verdict
The future of Sunderland could be about to finally start games, and that is good news for the club who have invested money into them.
Sunderland’s scouting network has seen them sign different kinds of players this summer, which promotion back to the Championship has allowed them to do.
All three in Bennette, Ba and Michut have excited in many ways in their outings off the bench, but their impact from the start of a match could be a lot different – whether that is positively or negatively.
And with the Black Cats only picking up one win in their last eight matches, perhaps Mowbray has found the perfect opportunity just before the month-long break to experiment and see how his team could look like for the rest of the season from December onwards.