Tony Mowbray's Sunderland are one of the form teams in the Championship so far this season, having taken four wins from their previous five games - and there is every chance the good times will continue to keep rolling at the Stadium of Light.

The Wearside club have been a revelation since coming up from the third-tier at the start of last season. Narrowly missing out on back-to-back promotions last season with a loss in the play-off semi-finals to eventual champions Luton Town, they have started the current season in a similar manner, sitting fourth with sixteen points from their opening nine games.

Whilst their wing and midfield selections have been increasingly solid, there remains a slight issue up front with no goals scored from an out-and-out striker so far this season - but Mowbray believes that once all of his options are full integrated, there will be even more to come from his team - and that includes new man Nazariy Rusyn.

What has Tony Mowbray said about Nazariy Rusyn?

Speaking ahead of the upcoming home clash against Watford on Wednesday, Mowbray admitted that he will have to use Rusyn as some point with integrating him into the squad being the key to success.

He said via the Northern Echo: “At some stage, we have to integrate the new players. We have to integrate Nazariy Rusyn at some stage, and with three games in a week, we will give Mason a rest at some point and someone else will get a go.

“We’ll look at different ways of playing as well. There will be times where we play with two up front. We have to keep developing our team so that we can play in different ways.”

“I’m pleased with the work ethic, and the fact that he (Burstow) can press from the front really, really well for us. He’s got the energy to keep going. He just needs something to break for him, and yet he won the penalty for us (on Friday).

"It’s going to come and like with Jack Clarke, when it does, you will see that confidence and belief. Once he scores one, I’ve got no doubt that he’s going to go and score a lot for us.”

Could Nazariy Rusyn become a key player for Sunderland over the coming season?

There's no doubt that Sunderland have signed a natural goalscorer. The Ukrainian striker grew up in one of Eastern Europe’s best youth academies at Dynamo Kyiv, and whilst he didn’t quite get a full crack at the whip in his time at the Ukrainian powerhouses, last season’s spell at Zorya Luhansk showed his prowess in front of goal.

13 goals in just 30 games for the club saw them finish in third place - incidentally ahead of Kyiv - to find a place in the Europa League play-off round.

His goals have clearly been a big miss for Zorya, who now find themselves third-bottom of the table - whilst Sunderland are yet to utilise him but find themselves fourth.

Of course, Burstow has done extremely well at the Black Cats so far in his short tenure on Wearside, but with competition from Rusyn, it can only be a good thing for the striker.

There is no doubt from Mowbray’s words that Rusyn will feature at some point - and there is also no reason to suggest that he won’t do well by linking up with the likes of Jack Clarke and Patrick Roberts.