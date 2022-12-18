Tony Mowbray drops Ross Stewart fitness hint following scoring return for Sunderland

Tony Mowbray has hailed the return of Ross Stewart to Sunderland action this weekend.

The forward had last featured for the Black Cats on 31 August in a 3-0 win over Rotherham United.

Injury issues have kept him out of the side, with Sunderland having to cope without their talismanic figure up front for the last three months.

Stewart returned in emphatic fashion on Saturday, scoring in the 74th minute to give 10-man Sunderland a 1-0 lead over Hull City, having come off the bench on the hour mark.

Mowbray hinted that a start may be on the cards for the team’s upcoming clash with Blackburn Rovers on 26 December, praising his performance back in the side.

The Sunderland boss also claimed that Elliot Embleton’s red card prevented him from making an aggressive switch to two up front, with Ellis Simms and Stewart a partnership he is hoping to get on the pitch together soon.

“The plan would have been as the game went on to play two strikers again them and stretch them out and cause them problems but we never had the opportunity to do that,” said Mowbray, via The Northern Echo.

“It’s exciting to think about two strikers in this team, if you get the balance right behind them.

“If you play Amad, Roberts, Clarke, those types of players, we could be a potent team as long as we have the experience, strength, size and speed to deal with the opposition.

“Ross came on and did what I’ve seen in training and in that Rotherham game.

“[Stewart’s] a very calm finisher. The goalie jumped because he thought he was going to lob it over him but he just prodded it into the ground, a class finish.

“The right thing wouldn’t have been to be tempted into starting Ross [at Hull] because only two weeks ago I told you he was fit [to play against West Brom] and was going to be on the bench and then he felt a little niggle.

“The right thing is to ease him back into the team. The best thing is to ease him back, but there is a fair chance though that he could start on Boxing Day.”

Simms and Stewart have only partnered each other once during Mowbray’s tenure, in that victory over the Millers in the early stages of the campaign.

He will be hoping to utilise it more in the second half of the season, although question marks remain over Stewart’s future at the Stadium of Light as we head into the January transfer window.

The Verdict

Stewart’s return is a huge boost to the team, with the forward easily one of the club’s most important players.

His goal scoring record in League One was impressive, and his tally of six goals and three assists from eight Championship games highlights his importance even further.

With his future still up in the air, Mowbray may feel he has a limited opportunity to get the most out of the Scot, so could be willing to test his fitness next weekend.

The Black Cats are only three points outside the play-off places, so picking up a run of good results during this upcoming hectic period could be crucial to their promotion hopes.