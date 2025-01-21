West Brom boss Tony Mowbray has outlined Albion's transfer plans for the remainder of the January transfer window, insisting recruitment will be a team effort, as reported by the Express & Star.

The 61-year-old Mowbray has returned to the Black Country for a second spell in charge of the Baggies, aiming to replicate his 2008 promotion back to the Premier League.

This is a different challenge though for the former Blackburn and Sunderland boss, who isn’t blessed with the luxury of parachute payments, and will have to hope the current group of players buys into his ideas and playing style.

West Brom find themselves in a positive place upon Mowbray’s arrival, occupying a spot in the play-offs heading into the latest round of Championship fixtures, but the remainder of the winter window will be vital to help Mowbray stamp his authority on how the team shapes up.

Championship table (6th-8th) Team P GD Pts 6 West Brom 27 11 41 7 Middlesbrough 27 10 41 8 Watford 27 1 41

Activity at The Hawthorns is expected to be busy during this month now Albion have created stability by appointing a new coach, and Mowbray has hinted at how the Baggies will approach the remainder of the window.

Tony Mowbray reveals West Brom transfer approach

As per the Express & Star, the Baggies boss has revealed that while he will have some input on who arrives to the club during his time in charge, player recruitment will be a collective effort.

When asked about incomings, Mowbray said: "It's already been done for me, to be honest, the gentleman next to me (Andrew Nestor) is very astute at what he does, very clever, and I'm listening and watching. I'm not going in saying 'I think we should sign him, I think he could be available, I've worked with him before, what a good player' I'm not doing that.

"You heard them in their manager search. There's lots of data out there that points to players, now they'll all point to Harry Kane if you want goals, but you ain't going to spend £100 million on Harry Kane, you know what I mean?

"You have to be clever, that's what I think. What leagues are you looking at? What divisions are you looking at? What teams are you thinking about trying to buy from? And that's how you have to do it.

"I'm not coming in here and saying 'I'm really disappointed. Why don't you sign him?'

"I'm happy to work with the group, and as we learn more about each other, I'm sure I'll be offered an opinion of what do you think.

"I can have opinions, but I'm not going to be stamping my feet if I don't get the ones I want. It's not the way modern-day football works."

The Baggies boss also revealed he has already offered his opinion on future transfer business.

Mowbray added: He said: "I'm very relaxed. I have had a little input into some potential recruitment down the line.

"In fact, I did speak to a player the other day for the club, and he was saying some players that he's playing with or his best mate was actually enthusing because I'd managed them, and they were saying 'Oh you've got to go, Tony does this and he does that, you'll love it.'

"That's good, it feels good, it's warm, it tickles your belly a little bit, there's people who you've managed actually talking really highly of you.

West Brom beginning to kickstart January business

Tony Mowbray’s approach to the January window is a sign the Albion hierarchy have found the perfect man for the job.

The 61-year-old already understands the family-orientated nature of the club, and he has shown complete faith in the people at the top to bring in the players that will benefit West Brom for the long-term future.

Related West Brom: Tony Mowbray to have Jed Wallace and John Swift talks New Albion boss Tony Mowbray will speak to Jed Wallace and John Swift about their recent struggles at The Hawthorns.

Mowbray’s willingness to take on board other opinions means the whole club can unite and work together, which provides a much more positive atmosphere for everyone and increases the chances of success on the pitch.

The Baggies are seemingly closing in on their first two bits of business, with Standard Liege midfielder Isaac Price undergoing a medical in the West Midlands, while talks are progressing with Ipswich Town over a loan move for forward Ali Al-Hamadi to deputise for their injured top scorer Josh Maja.