Tony Mowbray drops fitness latest on Blackburn’s Bradley Dack

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has said that Bradley Dack needs to keep playing football for the u23 side for now and build up more match fitness week by week before getting a return to the first team.

The attacking midfielder has had rotten luck with lengthy injury after lengthy injury and he will be hoping that this latest lay-off is the last he has in terms of a really sustained period away from the game.

Indeed, he’s upping his recovery with matches for the u23 side, having played for them back in January and turned out for them regularly ever since, and it appears that will remain the plan for now for him at Rovers.

Speaking ahead of their game with Sheffield United this Wednesday night, Mowbray revealed:

🗣️ TM on Bradley Dack: “He needs to play another game next week. We talk after every game. He feels better after each one.”#Rovers 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ZHD3LtbWAb — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) February 22, 2022

The Verdict

Ultimately, Blackburn won’t be getting their hopes up too much for Dack as they know how sour things can turn given his particular situation.

They will take their time with him and bring him back in when he is ready, rather than rushing him back.

It’ll certainly be nice to see him back involved in first-team matters when the time comes, though, as he deserves to be playing and showing off the talent that he obviously has.

