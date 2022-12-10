Tony Mowbray drops bold comparison about Sunderland 21-year-old

Sunderland closed the gap between themselves and the play-off places with a 3-0 win over Millwall last weekend, and will be hoping to build on that success when they welcome West Bromwich Albion to Wearside on Monday evening.

Smart recruitment over a few transfer windows meant that the Black Cats were in a position to comfortably step up to the Championship this term, with a healthy portion of the squad having their best years ahead of them in their careers.

Sunderland have also bounced back strongly from losing Alex Neil to Stoke City, with Tony Mowbray’s experience set to come in handy in the second half of the campaign.

Dan Neil has been a shining light of the last season and a half in the North East, and Mowbray compared the 21-year-old t0 Jude Bellingham when talking about his development to ChronicleLive.

He said: “I preach to Dan Neil about playing on the front foot, being aggressive, putting your body in, trying to win it back – not standing two or three yards away thinking you are doing something.

“I could still play if you give me three yards to pass round you! Good players only need a yard of space, they can pick passes.

“Dan is listening to that.

“He has enough physicality in his game.

“I think it’s important if you are going to be a top midfield player, you have to bring both aspects of the game – not just be good with the ball, and hope the manager thinks ‘it doesn’t matter out of possession because we’ve got this rottweiler next to him’.

“Jude Bellingham is the case in point, he is showing (with England) he can drive with the ball, he can pass it, he can win it back, he presses really well, and everyone is talking about him being worth hundreds of millions of pounds.

“So for Dan Neil, okay we can see your quality on the ball so let’s see you out of possession on the front foot, aggressive, athletic, strong.

“If he wants to be a top player, if he wants to play at the top level, he has to bring all these aspects of his game forward.”

Neil can thrive in a variety of midfield roles and is not yet the finished article, but with Mowbray overseeing his development and admiring his skillset, there is no reason why he cannot kick on to become a Premier League player in the coming seasons.

The Verdict

14 quiz questions about historic Sunderland moments – Can you score 14/14?

1 of 14 In what year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1883 1887 1891

It speaks volumes to the potential that Neil has shown in a brief period under Mowbray, that he is mentioning his name in the same breath as Bellingham’s.

Neil feels a little more attack-minded than England and Borussia Dortmund’s number 22, and the 21-year-old will need to improve his attacking output to graduate from the second tier in the near future.

The 21-year-old has committed his future, until the summer of 2025, to Sunderland and with that timeframe in mind the Black Cats should be able to produce a player ready for another step up, along with potentially accelerating that progression by returning to the top-flight this season or next.