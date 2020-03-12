Tony Mowbray drops Blackburn Rovers selection hint for Bristol City clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says he is looking forward to reuniting the central defensive partnership of Darragh Lenihan and Tosin Adarabioyo when his side host Bristol City at Ewood Park on Saturday afternoon.

Lenihan has missed Rovers last two games – a 2-2 draw at home to Swansea and 3-0 defeat at Derby – through suspension, after picking up his tenth yellow card of the season in a goalless draw with Stoke.

Having now completed that ban, Lenihan looks set to return to the side on Saturday, while fellow defender Derrick Williams – who has been absent from the matchday squad for the last five games due to a calf injury – is also available.

Providing an update on the duo, and the possibility of Lenihan going straight back into the starting XI, Mowbray told Lancashire Live: “Both are available and both have been training this week.

“Darragh’s presence on the training ground is a big plus for us. He’s been training with us, but you can feel his extra intensity knowing that he’s back now and over his suspension.

“I’m looking forward to putting that combination of Lenihan and Adarabioyo back together and hopefully it results in cleans sheets and victories.”

Discussing the positive influence he hopes Lenihan’s return will have on his team, Mowbray continued: “Hopefully he will make the impact that we require this weekend. We’ve lost five goals in two games that Darragh hasn’t played.”

“Last season we lost almost 70 goals I think, but it’s been tighter this year and it gives you a better chance to win more football matches. Lenihan is a big, important part of that.

“He’s just a good reassurance, a good voice, a good organising voice who generally plays on the front foot and deals with problems.”

Following that defeat at Pride Park, Blackburn go into that clash with the Robins tenth in the Championship table, three points of the top-six, meaning they are three places and two points worse of than their visitors at the start of the weekend.

The Verdict

Lenihan’s return to the side ought to be a major boost for Rovers.

The partnership he and Adarabioyo struck up prior to his injury was hugely effective, and ought to make Rovers a much harder team to break down than they were without the Irishman, when his absence along with the injury to Williams meant Ryan Nyambe and Elliott Bennett were both forced to play out of position in Rovers’ back four.

Indeed, with nine games left remaining this season, there is still chance for Blackburn to overhaul the deficit they currently face to the play-off places, so it would be no surprise to see Lenihan back in the side as soon as possible, to give them the best possible chance of picking up the results they will need in order to do that.

You do however, have to feel sorry for Williams somewhat, given he had done very little wrong at centre back earlier this season, before losing a place to fitness issues that also denied him the chance to reclaim his place when Lenihan was suspended.