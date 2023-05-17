Despite their best efforts and going into the second leg with a one-goal advantage, Sunderland were unable to stop Luton Town from reaching the Championship play-off final at the expense of themselves.

Tony Mowbray's young side put up a fight against a physical Hatters side, who overturned the deficit from their 2-1 defeat at the Stadium of Light to win 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, with goals from defenders Gabriel Osho and Tom Lockyer securing their spot at Wembley at the end of the month.

There will be of course disappointment in the short-term amongst Sunderland supporters but there is also a sense of pride considering the injury list that Mowbray has had to deal with in recent months, with no out-and-out centre-back fit enough to start against Town on Tuesday night and only one striker to choose from.

Manager Mowbray has only been in charge since August following Alex Neil's exit to Stoke City, but his future is very much in the air with differing reports over the club's stance on his job, and the latest update could be bad news for any Mowbray backers within the Sunderland fanbase.

What has Tony Mowbray reportedly told his Sunderland players?

According to a report from Alan Nixon on Patreon, Mowbray addressed his squad in an emotional manner following their defeat against Luton.

Despite telling the players that he was proud of their efforts, Mowbray reportedly dropped hints that it could have been his final match in charge of the Black Cats despite leading them to an unexpected top six Championship finish.

That move has sparked fear in the squad that Mowbray could indeed be departing as head coach in the near future, although Nixon has claimed that 'insiders' suggest he will stay on as the club's manager.

What is the latest on Tony Mowbray's Sunderland future?

Even though Nixon's claims are that Mowbray looks likely to remain in his post, TalkSPORT reported on Wednesday morning that he is fighting to save his job at the Stadium of Light.

It was even suggested in the build-up to the club's two-legged clash with Luton that they were looking to replace Mowbray this summer, with ex-Barnsley boss Gerhard Struber, RB Salzburg head coach Matthias Jaissle and Francesco Farioli all being looked at, and that trio of names has resurfaced yet again.

Mowbray however is contracted to the club for another season, so he would have to be compensated if he is replaced at the helm in the near future.