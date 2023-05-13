Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has claimed he is "pretty relaxed" about his future amid fresh reports that the Championship club could look to replace him.

The Black Cats host Luton Town in the first leg of their play-off semi-final at the Stadium of Light this afternoon but there have been rumours circling about Mowbray's future.

Sunderland eye Tony Mowbray successor

Italian coach Francesco Farioli has already been linked with the North East club but yesterday, TEAMtalk reported that two new candidates are being considered.

The report claims that the club chiefs could move on from the 59-year-old this summer and opt instead for a younger coach to take them in a different direction.

Alongside Farioli, RB Salzburg’s 35-year-old boss Matthias Jaissle and Gerhard Struber, the 46-year-old that left New York Red Bulls last week, are also on Sunderland's radar.

Mowbray still has more than 12 months left on the two-year deal that he signed when he replaced Alex Neil in the dugout last year and Chronicle Live has indicated that there is no prospect of him being moved on this summer.

Tony Mowbray's stance on Sunderland future

It would seem a crazy move by the Black Cats to make a change given what the experienced coach has achieved this season - taking them to the play-offs in their first year back in the Championship despite a host of injuries to key players while helping many of the young talents at the Stadium of Light to flourish.

But he has seen enough in his many years in management to understand how these things work and, speaking to Chronicle Live, has made it clear he is not sweating the situation.

He said: "I genuinely think that every club I have left, I feel that when I have left I have passed on a good team. Hibernian won the League Cup months after I left. West Brom got promoted the year I left for Celtic.

"I feel we leave good teams, so the day I leave this club, I hope you have a really good team with really good players. If for whatever reason I leave - maybe because we've gone on a five or six-game run where we don't win, and the fans moan, and the owner thinks 'we can get this young guy from so-and-so and he'll be good, so we'll get rid of that old git' - that's just life, isn't it?

"I'm pretty relaxed about it."