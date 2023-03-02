Tony Mowbray discusses Anthony Patterson’s Sunderland future amid Leicester City and Wolves transfer links

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has addressed the future of Black Cats goalkeeper Anthony Patterson, refusing to rule out his sale.

The 59-year-old did, however, say that he personally would not want to lose the shot-stopper at just 21-years-old.

Ultimately, though, Mowbray admits that decisions on player sales won’t be up to him when asked about the futures of both Patterson and his teammate Dan Neil.

“I can give an opinion on anything, but ultimately, I’m pretty sure I won’t be making the decisions,” the Black Cats boss explained, via The Northern Echo.

“Ultimately, for me, the proof of the pudding will be in the eating.

“You wouldn’t want to lose Dan Neil or Anthony Patterson at 21-years-old or so. You would hope that you could find a way, contractually, to secure them.

“But if the model becomes that we’re going to sell players along the way, then you hope that you get the top prices for them so that there is money to reinvest back into the team.”

After impressing once again for Sunderland this season, Anthony Patterson has been linked with a move to a number of Premier League sides, including Wolves and Leicester City.

It has also been reported that Gareth Southgate is considering a potential senior England call-up to get a good look at the young goalkeeper, too.

The Verdict

I can certainly see what Tony Mowbray is saying here.

With Sunderland’s recently adopted model seemingly being to invest in young players with a potential sell on value, if a great offer comes in for Patterson from the Premier League, they will likely consider it.

I do think hearing Mowbray’s comments, albeit whilst referring to both Dan Neil and Patterson, will encourage the Premier League sides with an interest in Patterson because the fact he is openly discussing the possibility of a sale is telling.

Indeed, it suggests Patterson would be available for the right price, whereas had he came out and ruled out the sale of Sunderland’s young talents, it would have sent a different message to those clubs altogether.