Tony Mowbray details big Jack Clarke blow as Sunderland absence looms ahead of Huddersfield trip

Sunderland will be without Jack Clarke on Wednesday night when they travel to Huddersfield Town.

Clarke has enjoyed a vibrant start to the season, with the former Leeds and Tottenham winger scoring four times in 17 appearances, alongside six assists.

However, Clarke has picked up five bookings, the latest one coming on in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town following an incident involving Sonny Bradley.

That, automatically, rules the 21-year-old out of Wednesday night’s trip to Huddersfield.

“He’s apologised, he’s really frustrated,” Tony Mowbray confirmed, as quoted by the club’s official media.

“It’s frustrating for the team because you can see what a threat he is, the right-back didn’t know what to do with him on Saturday.

“It was unlikely that he was going to get through six games since his fourth booking without getting another, and now it’s come.”

Saturday’s draw with Luton is Sunderland’s sixth stalemate of the season, leaving Mowbray’s side sitting 16th in the Championship table.

The Black Cats have collected 21 points from those games and four points clear of the relegation zone, despite three games without a victory now.

Huddersfield, meanwhile, sit in the relegation zone but are off the bottom following a win over Millwall at the weekend.

The Verdict

Clarke has been brilliant this season for Sunderland with 10 goal involvements in only 17 appearances.

He’s been ever-present and threatening to return to the levels we saw in the Championship during his time at Leeds.

So, for Sunderland to be missing him against Huddersfield on Wednesday – in a game they could do with a win in – is a big blow.

