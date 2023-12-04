Highlights Despite poor recent results, Tony Mowbray has handled the pressure surrounding Jack Clarke well.

Premier League clubs have shown interest in Clarke, with Burnley, Brighton, and Crystal Palace most likely to pursue a move.

Sunderland would want a fee of over £20 million for Clarke, and his potential departure could impact the team's goal-scoring abilities.

Although pressure may be mounting on Tony Mowbray, he has handled the situation around Jack Clarke very well.

Journalist Mike Graham said, before last weekend's disappointing draw with Millwall: "It won't take much for (the) club to decide to change things," when it comes to the manager.

Results have been poor as of late. Sunderland have taken just five points from as many games over recent weeks. All of those games were against sides that are at least in the bottom half of the table, if not nearing the relegation zone. The performances that the Black Cats have been showing over the last month, or so, have not been one of a side that will challenge for promotion.

A change in manager could happen, but the sale of one of the club's best players would throw Sunderland even further off course.

Despite questions being asked of him, and his squad, Mowbray has done very well in handling all the noise surrounding Jack Clarke, and getting him to throve at the Stadium of Light.

What's going on with Jack Clarke?

Premier League clubs have had an interest in the Sunderland winger for a while now. TEAMtalk first reported that a total of six of England's top flight teams have been monitoring the winger's situation. The ones who are most likely to make a move for Clarke, according to TEAMtalk, are Burnley, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Crystal Palace.

The Sunderland Echo have reported that the club are very keen to reward Clarke with a new deal. After permanently signing with the club in the summer of 2022, he penned a deal that would keep the 23-year-old in the northeast until the end of the 2025-26 season.

A report from The Northern Echo said that Sunderland would want a fee of over £20 million to let Clarke leave.

Will Jack Clarke stay at Sunderland?

There shouldn't be any real rush for the 23-year-old to make the big money move. He doesn't look to be a 'flavour of the month' player that has suddenly hit this form, and he has to capitalise on it now, or he may never get the chance again. His talent is obvious, and an immediate move to the Premier League shouldn't be a must.

He looks to have this attitude too. His agent, Ian Harte, told The i that the star: "loves," where he is, and that he doesn't see his client making any January moves. They do understand though, with the way that the club operates, that whether he stays or goes may not be completely up to Clarke, if the right price is met.

Tony Mowbray should take a lot of credit for Jack Clarke wanting to stay

As of late, there haven't been too many glowing reviews coming out about the boss. Results haven't reflected on him well, and it's a club with high expectations. Those standards have been set by the new ownership, and the structure that they've implemented beneath them, and a lot of credit has gone their way because of that. But Mowbray has built a playing environment that is appealing to players.

Almost all footballers are very ambitious, so creating an atmosphere at the club that makes these stars of the future want to stay in a lower league for longer should be commended.

Not only has he made the winger want to stay, but he's the first manager to have shown his true potential. Prior to moving to Sunderland on loan, in January 2022, Clarke had spells with Championship clubs like Leeds United, QPR, and Stoke City. He struggled with all of those teams, registering just five combined goals and assists across those three moves.

Mowbray has built a culture that has got the best out of Clarke, and most other young players that have come through the door. Look at the likes of Amad Diallo and Trai Hume and how they flourished under his tutelage. Even someone like Ellis Simms, who's now struggling with Coventry City, looked like one of the better forwards in the league under Mowbray.

It's him that has built an environment that is conducive to allowing young players to be the best versions of themselves, and that should also be a reason why the Sunderland higher-ups should have a bit of patience with him.