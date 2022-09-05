Tony Mowbray delivers warning about new Sunderland signings

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has warned that the Championship club’s four late-window signings will take time to settle at the Stadium of Light.

It was a busy finish to the window for the Black Cats, who brought in four young players in the days before the deadline.

18-year-old winger Jewison Bennette signed permanently from Costa Rican top tier side Herediano, while 19-year-old defensive midfielder Abdoullah Ba was brought in from Le Havre in Ligue 2.

Manchester United’s 20-year-old winger Amad Diallo and 19-year-old PSG playmaker Edouard Michut both joined on loan – with an option to buy included in the latter’s deal.

It remains to be seen when the new arrivals will get the chance to properly introduce themselves to the Black Cats fanbase but, speaking to Chronicle Live ahead of tonight’s game against local rivals Middlesbrough, Mowbray warned that patience may be needed.

He said: “They will need time to settle.

“We need to work on the communication side a bit with one or two in terms of their English. But we shouldn’t see it as a negative at all if it takes them a little bit of time.

“The positive for us is that the team are functioning pretty well out on the grass at the moment, so we can give them that. They will understand where they are at, there’ll be a natural period for them to grow into the group. We have talked about putting some bounce games on to give them that game time, get them going, get them in that red-and-white shirt and feel part of the set-up.

“They have been very exciting watching them on the grass, they are fast and lively, athletic. They can dribble and run and shoot. I don’t want to throw them straight in against Millwall at home for example and it’s the land of the giants all of a sudden, we have to ease them in I think. If we pick up some substantial injuries and we have to put one of them in I will, because they are very talented.”

Mowbray will be hoping to maintain his 100% record as Sunderland boss when his side travel to the Riverside tonight.

The 58-year-old took charge at the Stadium of Light last week after Alex Neil left to join Stoke City and led his side to a 3-0 victory over Rotherham United on Wednesday.

Quiz: Do these 25 ex-Sunderland players currently play abroad or not?

1 of 25 Max Power Yes No

The Verdict

It was an exciting final few days of the window for Sunderland and the arrival of four exciting young players may have helped to take the sting out of the disappointment of Neil’s shock departure.

Though it seems Mowbray has been impressed by them already he’s right to warn supporters that they need to be patient.

The good news is that the experienced coach has a good record bringing through young players and will understand just how important it is not to rush things.

Their patience now could well pay dividends down the line.