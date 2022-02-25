Tony Mowbray delivers verdict on QPR ahead of Blackburn Rovers’ clash with play-off rivals

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he believes that Queens Park Rangers deserve to be where they are in the Championship standings ahead of the club’s clash with Mark Warburton’s side this weekend.

The R’s have managed to reach new heights under the guidance of Warburton this season as they have produced a host of impressive displays in the second-tier.

As a result of their 2-1 victory over Blackpool on Wednesday, QPR moved up to third in the league standings.

Blackburn meanwhile have experienced a slump in form in recent weeks which has resulted in them slipping to fifth in the Championship.

Having failed to win any of their last five league games, Rovers will be determined to get back on track by producing a positive performance against QPR at Ewood Park tomorrow.

If Blackburn seal all three points in this fixture, they will move above their play-off rivals in the table.

Ahead of this fixture, Mowbray has shared an honest verdict on QPR.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference about the R’s (as cited by Blackburn’s official Twitter account), Mowbray said: “QPR are having a really good season.

“They’ve not got one of the biggest budgets in the league.

“Mark Warburton’s doing a very good job.”

Mowbray later added: “They deserve to be where they are in the league.

“But if we beat them, we go above them, back into third, which will be a big boost for everybody.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Mowbray has praised Warburton for the job that he is doing at QPR as the 59-year-old is currently exceeding expectations at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Warburton has been able to get the very best out of the likes of Chris Willock, Ilias Chair and Rob Dickie who have all played a key role in their play-off push this season.

Mowbray will be hoping that his side are able to keep Willock and Chair quiet in tomorrow’s clash as Blackburn desperately need to pick up a positive result in this fixture in order to boost their play-off aspirations.

If Blackburn beat QPR on Saturday, they could potentially use the confidence gained from this result to push on in the second-tier over the coming weeks.