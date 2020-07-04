Tony Mowbray delivers verdict on ‘exceptional’ Leeds United individual

Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has described his opposite number, Marcelo Bielsa, as exceptional, but is aware that his Leeds United side aren’t invincible in the Championship this season.

Leeds are chasing promotion in the Championship again under Bielsa and are hoping to right last season’s wrongs by winning a place back in the Premier League.

One obstacle the Whites have to overcome is Blackburn, who host Leeds this afternoon at Ewood Park.

Quiz: The tricky 8-question Blackburn Rovers trivia quiz: Can you get 8/8?

1 of 8 What was their attendance at the first home game this season? 14,184 15,165 16,257 17,321

In this fixture last season, Mowbray’s side were 2-1 winners, but the Blackburn boss still has the ultimate admiration of Bielsa, who has done an exceptional job at Elland Road since arriving in 2018.

“We beat Leeds at home last year, but they are an amazing team that I’ve studied and watched play under an exceptional coach,” Mowbray told Blackburn’s official media channels.

“Not just in Championship terms, but in world terms Marcelo Bielsa is an exceptional coach.

“It’s a challenge for us and we should take confidence from the fact that they’re not infallible, as Luton Town showed in midweek.”

Leeds are entering this fixture on the back of a frustrating 1-1 draw with Luton Town, but they’ve lost just once in nine fixtures now either side of a three-month postponement.

For the home side, they’ve still go play-off aspirations, but back-to-back defeats heading into the fixture at Ewood Park today has caused a problem.

The Verdict

Bielsa has many admirers, but that can often work against him.

He’s a target and Mowbray is targeting a scalp today as he looks to plot Leeds’ downfall.

Leeds are a great team, but they are beatable, with the pressure on them at this moment in time.

There’s a pressure on Blackburn, but Leeds are today’s favourites and that loosens that pressure on the home side.

Mowbray will know that and whilst he feels Leeds are an exceptional side, he will be quietly confident of causing an upset.

Thoughts? Let us know!