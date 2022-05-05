Tony Mowbray delivers update on his Blackburn Rovers situation following boardroom discussions

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has insisted that his situation has not changed following discussions with CEO Steve Waggott and that he will still be departing the club when his contract expires at the end of the 2021-22 Championship season.

However, he is expecting to have contact with the club’s owners – the Venky’s – in the next week, but it is not expected to be to try and extend his contract.

After five years in charge at Ewood Park, Mowbray is set to manage his final game for the Lancashire outfit when Rovers travel to Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon.

Under Mowbray’s management, Rovers pushed hard for promotion this season and were in the top two at one stage, but a catastrophic dip in form from February onwards saw them slip out of the top six, with their fate of another season in the Championship being confirmed last weekend with a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth.

In the last few weeks, Mowbray has insisted that there has been no contact from Blackburn’s owners regarding his future, which in turn made him made his own mind up when it comes to his future.

Mowbray though did have an hour-long chat with Waggott this week, but nothing about him staying on as manager came from it.

“Steve came and sat in my office for an hour, it was very amicable,” Mowbray said, per the Lancashire Telegraph.

“There is nothing really to report. Nothing has changed as far as I am concerned.

“I asked whether he would like me to take the team to Birmingham and he said yes and that is what we have done.

“We will go to Birmingham and try to win.

“Steve intimated that I might take a call from the owners over the next week or so.

“I’ll see what they have to say but I’m pretty clear in my mind. I am looking forward to going on holiday with my wife – let’s wait and see.

“I am pretty relaxed, I have enjoyed it over the last five years.”

The Verdict

Even though a call is going to happen with the Venky’s next week, it appears that Mowbray’s mind is made up – even if the owners do turn round and offer him terms to stay.

It has been Blackburn’s best season yet under Mowbray as they challenged for promotion back to the Premier League, but ultimately they ran out of steam.

Mowbray has probably split opinion amongst the fanbase at Ewood Park, and sometimes things naturally come to a conclusion – especially when you’ve been managing a club for five years.

Saturday afternoon looks set to be Mowbray’s final match in charge – unless a major curveball is thrown by the Venky’s next week.