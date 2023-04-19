Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has admitted that he does not believe that the injury that Edouard Michut recently sustained is too serious.

Michut picked up an issue with his back and underwent a scan after featuring in the club's 2-1 victory over Birmingham City last weekend.

As a result of this injury, the midfielder was unavailable for selection for yesterday's showdown with Huddersfield Town.

In the absence of Michut, Mowbray opted to utilise Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and Dan Neil as a midfield trio.

Despite taking the lead in this fixture via a strike from Joe Gelhardt, Sunderland were forced to settle for a point at the Stadium of Light as Josh Koroma levelled proceedings in the second-half for the visitors.

As it stands, Sunderland are only a point adrift of the play-off places in the Championship standings.

However, the two sides directly above them in the table, Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion, both have games in hand over the Black Cats.

What has Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray said about Edouard Michut's injury?

Following Sunderland's draw with Huddersfield, Mowbray issued an update on Michut's current situation at Sunderland.

Speaking to The Northern Echo about Michut, Mowbray said: "I don’t think it’s too serious.

"He’s had a scan on his back.

"It didn’t show very much, and yet he’s the one who has to try to train and feel the pain.

“He’s obviously got a bit of damage there, so it’s a question of whether he can play through that or not.

"We’ll see over the next few days whether he trains or not."

Will Sunderland be able to secure a positive result against West Brom if Michut misses out?

Sunderland will be hoping that Michut will be able to return to training ahead of their crucial clash with fellow play-off hopefuls West Brom this weekend.

While the midfielder is still clearly adapting to life in the Championship, he has shown glimpses of promise during the current campaign and will be keen to play a role in the closing stages of the term.

Particularly impressive while in possession of the ball, Michut has recorded a pass success rate of 87.7% in 21 appearances that he has made at this level (as per WhoScored).

If the midfielder is not fit enough to feature against West Brom, Sunderland will need the likes of Neil, Pritchard and Roberts to step up to the mark at The Hawthorns as they look to secure a crucial win in their hunt for a top-six finish.