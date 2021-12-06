Tony Mowbray delivers update on condition of key Blackburn Rovers player ahead of Bournemouth clash

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has suggested that Thomas Kaminski could be ready to make a return to action for Rovers against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Kaminski was forced to miss out on Blackburn’s 1-0 derby win against Preston North End on Saturday with the Belgium international having suffered a strain to his stomach muscles during Rovers’ win at Stoke City. That meant that the keeper’s ever-present run in the league for Mowbray’s side this term was brought to an end against Preston.

In Kaminski’s absence, Aynsley Pears came into the side and managed to give a strong account of himself with his performance keeping a clean sheet as Rovers moved up to fourth place in the Championship table. It was a game that saw him well protected by Blackburn’s defence but the times he was called into action he did everything that was asked of him.

Despite Pears’ performance against Preston, Kaminski is still their undisputed number one and he is amongst the best keepers in the division. Therefore, it will be vital that Blackburn are able to get him back to action as soon as possible.

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Yes No

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph following the win against Preston, Mowbray confirmed that Kaminski should be set to make a return to action in the near future and he will be assessed ahead of the game against Bournemouth to see if he is ready to return.

He said: “I think he’s got a chance. The scans have a strain to the stomach muscles, rather than a tear, so he’ll build it up bit by bit.

“He’ll see how much pain he has and then of course if we decide to play him and he’s not 100 percent repaired them a strain could become a tear and those are the decisions you have to make.

“We’ll assess him through the week and see how he gets on.

“He’s pretty positive in his mindset and that he’ll be ready for next week which is a positive for us.”

The verdict

This is a major positive sign for Blackburn because Kaminski is someone that they need to keep fit and available for most of the campaign if they are able to finish up in the play-off places. The Belgium international has been an excellent performer once again this term and there is no doubt that he is in the conversation for being the best keeper in the league.

The keeper’s return for Bournemouth might be crucial for Rovers because the Cherries will pose a lot more of a threat to their backline than Preston were able to on Saturday. It would be a major test for Pears to be in goal for that one, but he did show that he can be relied upon when needed, but you always want your best keeper fit and available for the big games.

Kaminski needs to be smart though and Rovers can not afford to take a risk by bringing him back too soon and risking making the issues worse. That is very much the message here from Mowbray, so confidence can be high that when the keeper does return he will be fully ready.