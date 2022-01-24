Tony Mowbray delivers strong message on key Blackburn Rovers man after recent transfer talk

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has reiterated his confidence that Ben Brereton Diaz will remain at the club for the rest of the season at least.

The 22-year-old has been key to Rovers’ outstanding season so far, scoring 20 goals in 27 games to help the team to third in the Championship ahead of tonight’s fixture against Middlesbrough.

A call-up to play for Chile in crucial World Cup Qualifiers in the next week means Brereton Diaz will miss the clash against Boro, but, speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray was adamant that his attacker will be back to have a big impact for the rest of the campaign.

“I can’t see Ben Brereton leaving our club this window, hugely unlikely. I couldn’t say 100 per cent, but I can give you 99 per cent that he’s not leaving our football club this window.

“I would suggest very strongly that Ben will be banging goals in during the second part of the season for us. Then we’ll see what the summer brings.”

Brereton Diaz has been linked with a host of clubs in the transfer market, as he approaches the final 18 months of his deal at Ewood Park.

22 questions about Blackburn Rovers away kits from over the years – Can you get full marks?

1 of 22 Who is the current shirt manufacturer? Nike Adidas Macron Umbro

The verdict

In truth, most Blackburn fans would’ve expected Brereton Diaz to stay this month, particularly as he’s now away until after the deadline with Chile.

But, it’s still nice for them to hear it from the manager as it should stop any more talk about a potential exit in the coming week.

Now though, Blackburn have to show they can do without their star man and Brereton Diaz will hope he can make a big impact on his return to try and fire the club to promotion.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.