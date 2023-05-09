Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has warned that Luton Town will be a "tough, tough" opponent in the Championship play-offs.

The Black Cats beat Preston North End 3-0 on the final day and snatched sixth place from Millwall, who were beaten 4-3 by Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

The play-offs now beckon for Mowbray's side, who are looking to make it back-to-back promotions in what is their first season back in the Championship.

The dramatic final day has set up a play-off semi-final tie against third-placed Luton.

Sunderland will host the Hatters at the Stadium of Light at 5:30pm on Saturday 13th May before heading to Kenilworth Road for the second leg at 8pm on Tuesday 16th May.

The North East club will hope to book their place in the Championship play-off final at Wembley on Saturday 27th May to take on the winner of Middlesbrough v Coventry City.

Sunderland play-off warning

Getting there is not going to be easy for the Black Cats as Luton have enjoyed another impressive season in the second tier.

Rob Edwards' side are the highest-placed team in the play-offs and, speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray warned about the size of the challenge facing Sunderland.

He said: ""It's an intriguing game, isn't it? Luton Town against Sunderland. With total respect to them, they have been amazing this year - as they were last year. It's not a fluke that they are in the play-offs because they were there last year as well.

"It's a tough, tough, game for us. We only played them six weeks ago at home. It finished 1-1 and we got a late penalty to equalise.

"Once they get in front, they are hard to break down. They are dogged, determined, they run and fight to win everything, they bring physicality. It's a tough game and I think over the two legs it will be tight and we have to have moments of magic from Amad and Roberts and Clarke like we did today if we are going to score goals against them because they are tough to break down."

Can Sunderland beat Luton Town?

Luton's directness and physicality is going to make them a tough opponent for Sunderland - particularly if they have to go into the two-legged semi-final without a recognised centre-back.

Luke O'Nien and Trai Hume have done a good job in recent weeks but against the likes of Carlton Morris they could be exploited so the Black Cats will hope that Dan Ballard can return in time.

Mowbray is right to highlight the importance of his tricky attackers. In tight games, players that can produce match-winning moments are so important and it would be no surprise to see Amad Diallo, Jack Clarke, or Patrick Roberts do that for Sunderland.