Tony Mowbray delivers key Blackburn Rovers update over important duo

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has revealed that the club will continue to monitor the progress of midfield duo Corry Evans and Bradley Dack, as both players continue their recoveries from injury during the EFL suspension.

Evans has been out of action for Rovers since he suffered a nasty head injury in Blackburn’s clash against Lancashire rivals Preston North End at Ewood Park, and the midfielder has had to have surgery to help hi recover from his injury and it was thought he would not be back until next season, although with the EFL season now suspended until 30th April that could change.

Another one of Blackburn’s key absentees has been Holtby, who suffered a lateral collateral ligament injury in Rovers’ clash at Middlesbrough, which has meant that the German’s first season at Ewood Park has come to a premature ending.

Speaking to Blackburn’s official club website, Mowbray confirmed that he expects both Evans and Holtby to remain out of action for the rest of the season even with the delay to the campaign, but he hinted the possibility that could change for Evans if the midfielder recovers quicker than expected.

He said: “Corry, it’s been a tough time for him. It’s taken time for Corry Evans to look like Corry Evans again.

“There’s no timescale from me. He’ll be heading foam footballs at some stage, just to get used to the mechanism of heading footballs again.

“I’d anticipate next season for Corry, but I don’t want to write him off because his country have some huge games to come.

“Corry will be striving to get back for Blackburn Rovers as fast as he can and his country as fast as he can.

“Lewis, by nature, is a happy-go-lucky lad, so it was a tough one for Lewis because he was finding some form.

“With the loss of Bradley, it catapulted him to be the man for the goals, and he scored a few for us.

“He got two at Sheffield Wednesday the week or so before his injury, so it was a shame for him and the team, because he filled the role with the quality that he brings.

“Whilst he works extremely hard, he also has that extra bit of quality that Dack brings.”

The verdict

This could potentially be an encouraging update for Blackburn with Mowbray not completely ruling out the possibility of an early return to action for Evans, which would provide a real boost for Rovers in their hopes of claiming a play-off place in the final few matches of the campaign.

It seems as though Holtby, though, will be sidelined for the rest of the season even with the suspension to the EFL season, but the midfielder will at least have the time to make his recovery from his injury and ensure that he is back to full fitness by the time the next campaign comes around.

Blackburn have managed to do remarkably well in the last few months to keep themselves in and around the top six places, given the amount of injuries they have had to contend with to some of their most influential performers in midfield.

That suggests that the squad is stronger than most people probably thought it was, and does suggest that Rovers could be a real force to be reckoned next term, when all of their crucial first team players are back fully fit and available.