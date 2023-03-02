Tony Mowbray delivers injury update on Sunderland duo ahead of Stoke City clash

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray says Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch are both making progress in their recoveries from injury.

However, the pair are unlikely to feature when the Black Cats host Stoke City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

Centre back Cirkin suffered a concussion when scoring an equaliser against Millwall last month, and though he has played since, symptoms have returned, meaning he has missed the club’s last two games.

Meanwhile, Gooch has not featured since January due to a hip injury, and it seems that while both players are recovering, this weekend will come too soon for the duo.

Providing an update on the duo ahead of that clash with Stoke, Mowbray was quoted by The Sunderland Echo as saying: “Dennis, it’s probably still probably a bit up in the air with the concussion protocols.

“He’s had a scan and there’s no damage as such, but we have to follow the protocol until he’s fully right.

“He’s still a little bit fuzzy, he doesn’t feel fully right and so at this moment, he might join in bits of non-contact training but nothing where he’s going to challenge for headers or go into tackles. He feels fine within himself but he’s not 100% and he has to be before he can be put back in.

“Lynden’s going to train today. It’ll be his first day back, although it’ll be a bit non-contact training.

“When we get to the nitty-gritty of the session, he’ll probably drop out, but he’ll do the warm-up, he’ll do the passing and he’ll do the directional possessions and stuff like that.

“Then, when it gets into teams and trying to score goals against each other, he’ll probably drop out of that. That’ll get built up over this week.

“It won’t be for this weekend [a return to the team], but maybe next weekend, if he can have a full week of proper training, then there should be a chance of him being in contention for Norwich.”

Are these 20 Sunderland facts real or fake?

1 of 21 Sunderland changed managers this season Real Fake

Sunderland go into that game ninth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the top six, and will be looking to get their play-off push back on track after two straight defeats.

The Verdict

There are certainly positives to take from this update from Mowbray.

Cirkin’s presence appears to have been a big miss with Sunderland losing their last two games while he has been out of the side, while Gooch adds some welcome depth in the full-back roles.

It will therefore be a boost if they can get the pair back soon, and you imagine there may be some disappointment they will not be available for this weekend’s game.

However, chances cannot be taken when it comes to rushing players back from injury, especially one as serious as Cirkin’s concussion, so this is probably the sensible approach for the Black Cats to take.