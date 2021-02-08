Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has told the club’s official website that he is fearful that midfielder Lewis Holtby has sustained another serious injury, though hopes it’s not as bad as the last one.

The experienced former Germany international entered the action as a substitute on Saturday before being taken off after just 15 minutes after he sustained a knee injury.

Holtby’s spell with Rovers has already been plagued by fitness issues, with the 30-year-old having previously picked up a severe knee injury a year ago whilst playing against Middlesbrough.

Now Mowbray is worried that this could be a reoccurrence of said knee injury, with the manager stating the following on the player’s fitness:

“It’s disappointing for Lewis because he’s done his lateral knee ligament again.

“He had an operation on it after suffering the injury against Middlesbrough last season and it’s the same injury.

“It’s in the same area on the outside of his knee.

Quiz: Were each of these 20 former Blackburn Rovers players left or right footed?

1 of 20 Is Morten Gamst Pedersen left or right footed? Left Right

“We’ll have to wait and see what the scan says, but it’s the same injury and we’re just hopeful it’s not as bad as it was last time.

“I don’t want to say that it’s a season-ender, we’ll wait for the scan results.”

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham man had been a regular for the Championship side this season, playing a part in 23 games across all competitions under Mowbray.

The Verdict

This will come as a big blow for Rovers who have relied heavily on the German this term to provide a steady base in the heart of midfield.

Other players will now have to step up to the plate in the coming weeks as the club counts the cost of yet another injury.

The likes of Jacob Davenport does, however, provide a good alternative for Holtby and will now be vying to become a regular starter for Rovers over the coming weeks.

A blow this may be, however, Mowbray will be confident that they can cover for the veteran’s absence.