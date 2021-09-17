Tony Mowbray delivers honest Blackburn Rovers transfer admission

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Blackburn Rovers centre-back Scott Wharton has attracted plenty of interest across past transfer windows, during an interview with the LancsLive.

Wharton, who has not featured for the Lancashire club in nine months, is currently continuing his rehabilitation after snapping his Achilles back in December.

The 23-year-old has made 14 appearances in Rovers colours since his debut in 2016, embarking on five loan spells with four different teams in the process.

Wharton was an integral member of the Northampton Town squad that won promotion from League Two during the 2019/20 campaign, featuring 43 times for The Cobblers in all competitions.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph about the previous interest in Wharton, and his career thus far, Mowbray said: “He was doing well.

“The maturity is there for him, he had a couple of seasons in League One and League Two and built up a reputation.

“My phone rang every window for Scotty Wharton, he came in and did very well in the Championship for us in the games he played and then, unfortunately, picked up an injury.

“Hopefully his rehabilitation back to full fitness will be smooth and he’s nearly there, he’s on the grass and joined in with the group for the first time.”

The verdict

Mowbray has been with a lack of defensive options early in this season, and despite Daniel Ayala and Darragh Lenihan starting the season off strongly, it was a fragile position to be in.

Jan Paul van Hecke has since joined the club, bolstering the defence somewhat, but with the return of Wharton, they will have four great options at Championship level, giving Mowbray some flexibility when it comes to operating with a new formation.

Blackburn are hovering outside of the play-off positions at the moment, and they will be hoping to be in and around the top six and this season progresses, and to do that, they need strength in depth.