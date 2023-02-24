Tony Mowbray delivers honest Amad Diallo verdict ahead of Sunderland’s clash with Coventry

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that he believes that Amad Diallo’s recent dip in form is mainly due to the busy schedule of fixtures in the Championship.

The Black Cats have played five games in the second-tier this month while they were also recently in FA Cup action.

After starting for Sunderland in their clashes with Millwall and Reading, Diallo was deployed as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers.

During this cameo display, the 20-year-old provided an assist for Jack Clarke as the Black Cats sealed a 3-0 win at Loftus Road.

Having been given the nod to feature against Bristol City and Rotherham United, Diallo is expected to make his 27th league appearance of the season tomorrow in Sunderland’s showdown with Coventry City.

Given that Diallo has only been directly involved in one goal in his last five appearances, he will need to step up his performance levels in the coming weeks in order to help the Black Cats maintain a push for a top-six finish.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Mowbray has delivered an honest verdict on Diallo.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo about the Ivory Coast international, Mowbray said: “I wouldn’t criticise Amad – I struggle to pick a team without him.

“He went through a really hot spell where he scored just about every game for us for a few weeks, but he still contributes massively to our team and the way that we function. “He’s a kid who has never played football regularly, he played a handful of games for Atalanta and then went to Manchester United where didn’t play much, and then had a loan to Rangers where he didn’t play regularly.

“He’s come here and it’s the first time, probably ever in his life, where he has played men’s football week in, week out and it will be very demanding on him. “It’s nothing surprising that at times he doesn’t quite hit the absolute pinnacle of what he can bring, because it’s been game after game every three days. “I tried to give him a break [at QPR] but it was only an hour – and then he came on and impacted the football match. “I’m always telling our players to give him the ball, he doesn’t lose it, he does something that allows to attack, score or be creative. “I always believe that talent wins you football matches. “Amad at Sunderland at this moment, and Patrick [Roberts] is the same, does things that normal players don’t do. “So I want the team to work the ball into certain areas, to give it to the players that can make the difference.”

The Verdict

It is hardly a surprise that Diallo has recently suffered a dip in form as he is still clearly getting to grips with featuring regularly at senior level.

The winger certainly possesses enough talent to make a difference for Sunderland as they aim to extend their season past the regular 46 mark in the Championship later this year.

As well as scoring seven league goals for the Black Cats, Diallo has also provided two assists at this level and will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Coventry’s defenders if he is given the nod to start tomorrow.

Providing that Sunderland get back to winning ways in this fixture, they could potentially use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming league clashes.