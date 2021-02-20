Tony Mowbray delivers fresh update on Blackburn Rovers ace’s future

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has suggested that it is now up to Ryan Nyambe to consider whether he wants to remain at Ewood Park beyond the end of the campaign, with the club having made their contract offer to him.

Nyambe has been an influential performer for Rovers so far this campaign and has started in 22 of Rovers’ 29 Championship matches to date. The 23-year-old has helped Mowbray’s side record five clean sheets, while he has also contributed in the attacking third with three assists from right-back (Sofascore). The defender has been a key part of the side the last few seasons in the second tier.

However, Nyambe was left out of the side for Blackburn’s trip to Barnsley in midweek, with Mowbray opting to select Manchester City loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis ahead of him following his decision to bring off the 23-year-old during the defeat at home to Preston North End. While Elliott Bennett’s return to fitness means there is now further competition for his place in the side.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Mowbray outlined that he does not know whether the defender will sign a new deal at this stage, but he did confirm that he thinks he still has plenty of potential to be developed further over the next few years. The Blackburn boss put the ball in his court revealing that the club have made the offer they can with regards to the contract.

He said: “Will he sign a new deal? That’s down to him and his agents. We can only make proposals.

“We have parameters of where we pay our players and we’ll see what happens.

“That’s not for public discussion other than we’ll let you know if anything develops.”

He added: “I don’t get involved in the contract negotiations.

“Am I optimistic? I have talked Ryan, he knows where we are, we’ve been together four years, he was a young boy when I arrived here.

“How is his progression? I still think he’s got lots of growth still left in him. If he wants to be a top player then he’s got to keep the work ethic going, develop his game.”

The verdict

Nyambe has been an important player for Blackburn since Mowbray took charge, with the right-back having been given the chance to come into the first team and really stake a claim for making the position his own in the side. He played a key role in the club’s promotion back to the Championship in 2017/18 and has been a reliable option in the last two-and-a-half campaigns in the second tier.

However, the defender has struggled at times this term, especially in the recent defeat against Preston. Although, he has managed to average 1,8 tackles, 1.4 interceptions and 1.6 clearances per game in his 24 appearances in the league this term (Sofascore). That shows there is quality there, but also a need for improvement.

If Nyambe was to leave Rovers could have a major issue at right-back to solve in the summer considering that Bennett is out of contract and Harwood-Bellis is set to return to Manchester City. So you feel it might be important that Blackburn manage to convince the 23-year-old to sign the new deal offered to him.