Tony Mowbray delivers frank verdict on Sunderland’s performance against Huddersfield

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has admitted that yesterday’s performance against Huddersfield Town was the worst by his side since he was handed over the reins at the Stadium of Light in August.

The Black Cats managed to build upon the point that they earned in their recent clash with Luton Town by securing a 2-0 victory at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Following a relatively quiet first-half, Duane Holmes went close to opening the scoring for Huddersfield as his effort was saved by Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland took the lead in the 55th minute as Alex Pritchard slotted home from Patrick Roberts’ cross.

With Huddersfield pushing for an equaliser, the Black Cats managed to hit them on the break as Amad Diallo played a neat exchange with Ellis Simms before firing past Lee Nicholls to secure all three points for his side.

As a result of this win, Sunderland moved up to 12th in the Championship standings.

After the match, Mowbray offered an honest assessment of the club’s latest display.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, the Sunderland boss said: “As I’ve just said to the boys, our performance level has to be miles better than that.

“It’s probably the worst performance since I’ve been here, I think.

“I didn’t think we could play as poorly as that.

“Give credit to Huddersfield, they moved the ball around well, they gave us a lot of problems, their rotations were good.

“But our performance was probably like the weather really, not very good at all.

“It’s great to be able to sit here though with three points in the bag and know that we are miles better than we showed tonight.

“We’ve got the points on the board and we’ll move on and hopefully be a lot better on Saturday and hopefully find a way to get back to the fluency we normally have.”

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-Sunderland players play for now?

1 of 18 Seb Larsson AIK Djurgardens Hammarby Malmo

The Verdict

Whereas Sunderland were not at their best yesterday, they still managed to find a way to win against Huddersfield which is a good trait for a team that will be hoping to push on in the Championship over the course of coming months.

Set to take on Cardiff City this weekend, it will be interesting to see whether the Black Cats are able to back up their victory over the Terriers by securing a positive result at the Stadium of Light.

Diallo and Pritchard will both be brimming with confidence heading into this fixture after scoring for Sunderland last night.

Simms meanwhile could potentially be in line to start his first game since September as he was introduced in the second-half of the club’s clash with Huddersfield.