Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray has claimed that Everton, Leicester City, and Wolves-linked goalkeeper Anthony Patterson "obviously has a big future" after his England U21 call-up.

The young shot-stopper cemented his place in the starting XI during the Black Cats promotion push in League One last season and has been excellent in the Championship this term.

Such have been the quality of his performances that Leicester and Wolves are reportedly considering a summer move while Football League World understands that the North East club are expecting more interest and would cash in at the right price with Everton also taking an interest.

There were claims that Gareth Southgate is a big admirer, to the extent that the 22-year-old could be in line for a call-up to the England senior side, but for the time being he's had to settle for a place in the England U21s squad for the March international break, which is an impressive feat itself.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Mowbray reflected on Patterson's landmark and delivered an exciting prediction about his future.

He said: "It's richly deserved, I think. As I've said week-in, week-out, the steadiness and composure he brings, the fact he makes big saves that help you win football matches.

"I'm delighted for him. It will be great for him to go into a different working environment with three other goalkeepers and different coaches for England and do the work and see what it's like in that environment.

"Hopefully he gets some game time. I'm not sure if he's going to play or going for the experience but it's great that he's been called up. It's great for the club and obviously great for him.

"Hopefully he enjoys it. A chance to go and play in some Premier League experiences, it will be a great experience for him."

Mowbray added: "I wasn't here at the start of his journey, how he broke into the team, who he replaced, how that happened - and yet he's obviously played in some pretty big football matches for the club and has done exceptionally well and continues to do exceptionally well.

"That's down to the personality really, the traits he brings, the calmness. Some goalies are a box of frogs always shouting about, jumping, screaming at everyone and then you have a band of goalies who are super calm and cool and know how to do their job.

"Then you get brilliant goalies who are both. Anthony is just a big steady guy who is really good at keeping the ball out of his net and dealing with crosses.

"He has growth areas as you'd expect of a young goalkeeper, his distribution at times needs to be worked on and is getting worked on. But he doesn't have many faults or what I would call faults.

"It's amazing to think of what he will be like when he's 30 and he's still got six to eight years still to play, when he's so young now and so good at what he does. He obviously has a big future."

Before his focus turns to international duty, Patterson will have a job to do today as Sunderland host play-off chasing Luton Town at the Stadium of Light.

The Verdict

It's hard to disagree with Mowbray here, Patterson looks to have a big, big future ahead of him.

The 22-year-old has made the number one jersey his own at the Stadium of Light over the past year or so and established himself as one of the most exciting young keepers in the EFL.

Premier League links are only natural but the Black Cats will hope to keep hold of their homegrown shot-stopper for a little while longer.

Whether they'll be able to do so if interest continues to swell remains to be seen but he's certainly a player worth celebrating.